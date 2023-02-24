These Nutrients Can Help You Reduce Menstrual Cramps
Magnesium is an important nutrient that can help ease period cramps. Foods like pumpkin seeds, amaranth leaves, bajra, lentils, almonds, soybean are rich in magnesium.
Menstrual or period cramps are something a majority of women experience. While the condition may be common, the pain can be annoying and hamper your productivity. Many girls brace up for period cramps every month while trying new methods to ease the pain. From oils and roll-ons to patches, several products are available in the market these days to help tackle period cramps. But, have you ever thought of solving the issue through your diet? Whatever you eat has a direct or indirect impact on your body. And, when it comes to period cramps, you can deal with this too by making the necessary changes in your diet.
Our body requires various nutrients for different functions. These nutrients can be easily sourced from natural foods. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, ensuring adequate intake of certain nutrients can help you reduce period cramps significantly. In her Instagram Stories, she shares the nutrients you should consume and the foods from which you can get them.
According to the nutritionist, magnesium is an important nutrient that can help ease period cramps. There are many foods that can provide you with this nutrient. These include pumpkin seeds, amaranth leaves, bajra, lentils, almonds, soybean, raisins, pumpkin leaves, and dates.
Another nutrient which can be effective in reducing menstrual cramps is omega-3. You can get nutrients from foods such as olive oil, walnuts, flax seeds, and chia seeds. The nutritionist says that Brussel sprouts, ghee, and soybeans are also rich in omega-3 and are easily found in Indian kitchens.
Next comes vitamin E, which, according to the nutritionist, can help you manage the uneasiness every month. Vegetables such as okra and spinach are high in vitamin E while sunflower seeds, walnuts, almonds, pistachio, and flax seeds also have plenty of nutrients. Besides these, bajra and mango are also rich in Vitamin E.
So, if you don't want to reduce the monthly pain then make sure to include these foods in your diet.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
