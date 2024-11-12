Struggling with Weight Gain Post-Menopause? Nutritionist Offers Easy Solutions
In a recent Instagram post, Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared a series of informative picture messages addressing the issue of weight gain during menopause.
"Aim for 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days" says Nutritionist
Menopause is a natural phase in a woman's life, typically occurring between the ages of 45 and 55. It marks the end of the menstrual cycle and triggers significant hormonal changes in the body. While this phase signals the conclusion of the reproductive years, it also brings with it several physical and emotional changes – one of the most common being weight gain. Many women struggle with this side effect, which can be both frustrating and challenging to manage. But there's no need to worry. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra is offering a practical solution. In a recent Instagram post, she has shared a series of informative picture messages addressing the issue of weight gain during menopause. One of her messages reads, “Can you lose weight after menopause? It can be challenging, but it's not impossible. Metabolism slows down as we age, and hormonal changes during menopause add to the challenge. But don't give up!”
Then, she breaks down how to achieve the fitness regime to lose weight after menopause:
1. She says, "Keep moving! Aim for 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days." She also recommends incorporating strength training into your routine 2-3 times a week.
2. Lovneet Batra also asks people to watch their diet and moderate calorie reduction by –
a. Focusing on protein-rich meals can help.
b. Limiting white sugar and flour.
3. “Spice things up!” Lovneet Batra says. She suggests trying high-intensity workouts for better results. These workouts, which involve short bursts of intense activity followed by periods of rest, can be a great way to boost your metabolism and burn more calories. However, she advises consulting your doctor before starting any new exercise routine.
4. Lovneet Batra has mentioned that patience is key since weight loss takes time.
5. “Celebrate small victories. Don't get discouraged,” she concludes.
The caption of her post read, “Menopause might change the rules of the game, but you can still reach your weight loss goals. Remember, consistency is key. Let's support each other on this journey!”
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
