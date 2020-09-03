National Nutrition Week 2020: 6 Superfoods Women Must Add To Their Diet
Nutrition Week 2020: The nutritional requirement of women changes with age. Here are some expert recommended superfoods every woman should add to her diet.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Nutrition week is observed during the first week of September
- Women must add enough nutrients to her diet
- Add fibre rich fruits for better weight management
At different stages of a woman's life, optimal nutrition and proper diet are the cornerstones of good health. Starting from puberty to pregnancy to menopause, a woman has unique nutritional needs at these different phases. This includes adding enough vitamins and minerals according to age and nutritional requirement. Many women tend to neglect their dietary needs because of their busy schedules, work pressure or family responsibilities; hence they are more prone to nutritional deficiencies.
Research has proven that there several superfoods which if included as a part of a regular diet in a woman's plate can prevent against various diseases like cancers including breast cancer, ovarian cancer, vaginal infections, pregnancy related issues, PMS related issues and many more. To combat malnutrition, some essential vitamins and minerals play an important role in a woman's life. The following are some superfoods that can provide these micronutrients.
National Nutrition Week 2020: Superfoods for women
1. Curd
Curd is one of the important food items for women because of its high calcium content. Women require more calcium than men. If there is a deficiency of calcium in the diet, the body takes calcium from the bones to ensure normal cell function which can lead to weakened bones or osteoporosis. As women are at a higher risk of developing osteoporosis it is important to get plenty of calcium in the diet. Curd is also a great source of probiotics, which helps in gut motility and enhances digestion; therefore reducing constipation or diarrhea. Curd contains a good amount of protein which helps boost the feeling of satiety and enhance weight loss.
2. Egg
Egg is a good source of Vitamin B12 and folate - both are essential for women's health. Vitamin B12 reduces the risk of anaemia which is most prevalent amongst women. Folates reduce the risk of neurological birth defects during pregnancy, reduces the risk for heart disease and certain types of cancer in women. Egg is also one of the best sources of the nutrient Choline. Studies have shown that women with a high intake of choline were 24% less likely to get breast cancer. Along with this, egg has calcium, vitamin D and vitamin A.
3. Spinach
Spinach is filled with iron, folate and vitamin K. Anaemia is the most common problem among women. Heamoglobin carries oxygen in the blood, which is made out of iron. Due to blood loss during menstruation or during pregnancy and lactation, the requirement increases for women. It has a high Vitamin A and fiber content which helps to ward off a variety of cancers, including colon and lung cancer. The antioxidants present in spinach helps in collagen production which also helps promote skin health.
4. Guava
Guava is important for good health in a woman because of its high Vitamin C content. Vitamin C helps in iron absorption and helps prevent anemia in women. Its lycopene and antioxidants are good for skin health. Guava also contains calcium which in turn prevents osteoporosis in women.
5. Flaxseeds
Flaxseeds are an important source of omega 3 fatty acids, which are essential for brain and eye development. For women, omega 3 fatty acids ease the symptoms of premenstrual syndrome or PMS. Omega 3 is also good for skin and hair too.
6. Soyabean
Soyabeans are a great source of iron, folate, calcium and magnesium. Eating moderate amount of soy food reduces risk of breast cancer among women. Soy contains phytoestrogen, a plant estrogen which helps in a similar way like human estrogen, an important hormone in women body.
(Soumita Biswas, Chief Nutritionist, Aster RV Hospital)
