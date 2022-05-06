Mother’s Day 2022: Take A Look At The Health Issues That May Affect New Moms
There are various health issues that can affect new mothers and, which can affect her baby and her.
Women who breastfeed were less prone to diseases like heart attack and stroke
Motherhood has its own set of challenges. For most women, this is a significant journey. Certain situations can be overwhelming at times, but the joy of caring for a baby is a different feeling altogether. When a woman is pregnant, she must take the best possible care of herself, which includes eating a well-balanced diet and checking with her healthcare provider at every stage. However, once the child is born, the mother is faced with a new set of challenges. An infant is completely reliant on the mother's breast milk, which is influenced by the mother's diet and lifestyle choices. It could be an issue for a new mother if she does not maintain a proper diet and is unaware of her health.
So, this Mother's Day, let's take a look at some of the most health challenges that new moms experience.
1) Post-partum depression
Postpartum Depression affects many new mothers, causing feelings of hopelessness, tiredness, and, in rare circumstances, thoughts of self-harm. During this time, a woman's body goes through a number of hormonal changes, which might contribute to depression. A new mother requires emotional support from her partner and family members at such times. If a woman is suffering from postpartum depression, the tips to deal with it include avoiding negative thoughts and focusing on the positive aspects of life. She needs to keep in touch with her family and friends. If the situation becomes unbearable, she needs to consult her healthcare professional.
2) Stress
Stress management should be an essential part of everyone's life especially, new mothers. They need to take care of themselves as well as the baby. Breastfeeding is important for every infant at least till a few months after birth. However, stress may affect the amount of milk produced. Too much stress may lead to breastfeeding issues like a reduction in milk production. So, women need to try and live a stress-free life and avoid physical exertion as well.
3) A mother's eating habits can affect the health of the child
Mothers need to remember that the concept of a nutritious diet isn't just limited to the time of pregnancy. Even after the birth of a child, mothers need to continue with a healthy diet. Whatever they eat post-pregnancy has a direct effect on the health of the baby. Some of the most essential nutrients for new mothers are protein, iron, calcium, zinc, folate, fibre, Vitamin A, B, C, E, omega 3, phytonutrients among others. Whole grains, green leafy vegetables, nuts and seeds, and dairy food items should help.
4) Breastfeeding is essential for a mother as well
We all know that breastfeeding is very important for a newborn, but studies have shown that it is equally healthy for mothers as well. The study which was published in the Journal of American Heart Association stated that women who breastfeed were less prone to diseases like heart attack and stroke later in their lives. Also, it is believed that breastfeeding helps in accelerating the process of weight loss for mothers after giving birth.
5) Mothers need to take care of their diet during lactation
During lactation, mothers must maintain a healthy diet. The nutritive value of milk that a mother produces depends on what she eats. It is believed that some foods known as galactogogues stimulate an increase in milk production. Some healthy foods that a new mother must have are fenugreek seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, barley, sago, garlic, oats, nuts, green vegetables, whole grains, eggs, and citrus fruits.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
