Maternal Mental Health: Here Are Some Tips To Deal With Postpartum Depression
Postpartum depression is experienced by many women after giving birth to the child. There are several ways that can help in making this phase easy for women. Here are some of the tips you need to know.
Postpartum depression increases the risk of major depression later on in life
Birth of a child is a joyous moment for a family. But, during the unprecedented crisis of coronavirus pandemic, motherhood comes with a pristine feeling of vulnerability of raising the child in such a challenging environment. This challenge is actually putting mother's mental health at stake. It has been seen that depression and anxiety affect one in seven mothers during and after the pregnancy and the studies conducted across the globe show that the uncertainty, fear of life and no control over the situation have resulted in an increased case of postpartum depression in women. Moreover, the social distancing norms have made the moms feel more isolated and concerned about their newborns, which are deprived of the love from the elder members of the family.
Why do mothers suffer from postpartum depression?
Right from conceiving to delivering, a woman undergoes a series of hormonal changes in her body. Besides the bodily changes, a woman experiences many adjustment issues that slowly and steadily slips her into deep depression or postpartum depression. Therefore, it becomes essential for her partner to provide her both emotional and physical attention. The situation might get aggravated in a new mother if it doesn't get addressed at the right time and can be precarious for both mother and the child.
Is COVID fueling depression among pregnant women?
Perinatal period is one of the most crucial phases in a woman's life as this is the time a woman is most susceptible to the concerns of mental health. Study suggests that those who became pregnant and delivered during the pandemic, these women felt a strong sense of grief, loss or disappointment because of the health risks during the pandemic. Researchers also concluded that people with pre-existing mental health diagnoses were about two to four times more likely to experience significant measures of depression, anxiety or PTSD during COVID.
Here are some of the ways pregnant women can overcome maternal mental health issues:
Mindful parenting practices are the need
When a parent follows these techniques while raising a child, the chances of getting trapped in judgmental attentions of parenting are less. A parent need to develop mindful parenting skills including comprehending emotions of kids as well as your own self, listening to kid's queries attentively and kindness towards the child. Mindful parenting lowers down stress and impulsive reaction to a situation.
Staying physically active
Since gyms and parks are mostly closed due to the pandemic, it's putting a negative effect on mother's mind. The less physical exercise makes them more susceptible to depression and anxiety. They should opt for indoor physical activities like gardening and household chores so that they can remain active. It's essential to get fresh air and keep your body moving to combat the effects of mental health.
Be in touch with friends and family
When a woman is pregnant and becomes a parent, social support is crucial. Talking to your near and dear ones can buffer the symptoms of postpartum depression and helps to deviate your mind from having negative thoughts. One should have an effective support system in friends, family, or a postpartum doula or night nurse so that they can make the overwhelming everyday tasks of new parenthood little convenient.
(Dr. Manisha Ranjan is a Obstetrician & Gynecologist at Motherhood Hospital, Noida)
