Most Common Causes For Hair Fall In Women
Hair fall is a widespread concern among women, often causing distress and affecting self-esteem. While shedding 50-100 strands of hair daily is normal, excessive hair loss may indicate underlying health issues or external factors that require attention. Women of all ages and lifestyles experience hair fall due to hormonal changes, nutritional deficiencies, stress, medical conditions, and poor hair care practices. Identifying these causes early can help prevent severe hair thinning and promote healthier hair growth. In this article, we explore the most common causes of hair fall in women and the reasons behind them.
Hormonal imbalances
Hormonal fluctuations are one of the leading reasons for hair loss in women. Hormones play a critical role in regulating the hair growth cycle, and an imbalance can trigger excessive shedding. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), hormonal hair loss is common but manageable with proper care and treatment.
1. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)
This condition causes excess androgen production, leading to hair thinning on the scalp and hair growth in unwanted areas.
2. Pregnancy and postpartum
During pregnancy, oestrogen levels rise, making hair thicker. However, after childbirth, hormone levels drop, causing noticeable hair fall (telogen effluvium).
3. Thyroid disorders
Both hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism can disrupt hair growth due to altered hormone levels.
4. Menopause
Decreased oestrogen levels during menopause weaken hair follicles, leading to hair loss.
Nutritional deficiencies
A balanced diet plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy hair. Deficiencies in essential nutrients can weaken hair follicles, leading to increased shedding. Nutritionists suggest incorporating foods like leafy greens, eggs, nuts, fish, and lean meat to ensure optimal hair growth.
1. Iron deficiency
Low iron levels can lead to anaemia, which restricts oxygen supply to hair follicles, causing hair to fall out.
2. Protein deficiency
Hair is primarily made of keratin, a protein. A lack of dietary protein slows hair growth and weakens strands.
3. Vitamin D
This vitamin is essential for hair follicle health. Research has linked its deficiency to hair thinning.
4. Zinc and biotin
These nutrients are vital for hair strength, and deficiencies can cause brittle, weak hair prone to breakage.
Stress and lifestyle factors
Stress, whether physical or emotional, can disrupt the hair growth cycle and lead to excessive shedding. Prolonged stress often results in telogen effluvium, where large amounts of hair enter the resting phase and fall out. Managing stress through yoga, mindfulness, and physical activity can help reduce hair fall and improve overall well-being.
1. Chronic stress
Mental stress increases cortisol levels, which impact hair follicles.
2. Sleep deprivation
Poor sleep affects overall health and hair regrowth.
3. Sedentary lifestyle
Lack of exercise reduces blood circulation to the scalp, which weakens follicles.
Hairstyling habits and chemical hair treatments
Overuse of styling tools, harsh hair treatments, and tight hairstyles can damage hair and contribute to hair loss. Dermatologists recommend reducing heat exposure and using mild, sulphate-free shampoos to minimise damage.
1. Heat styling
Excessive use of blow dryers, straighteners, and curlers weakens the hair shaft.
2. Chemical treatments
Frequent hair colouring, perming, or straightening can strip hair of natural oils, causing breakage.
3. Tight hairstyles
Styles like ponytails, braids, or buns cause traction alopecia, a type of hair loss due to prolonged tension.
Medical conditions
Certain medical conditions and medications can lead to significant hair loss. If you suspect a medical condition, consulting a dermatologist is essential for proper diagnosis and treatment.
1. Alopecia areata
An autoimmune disorder where the immune system attacks hair follicles, causing patchy hair loss.
2. Scalp infections
Fungal infections like ringworm can damage the scalp and lead to hair fall.
3. Medications
Drugs for cancer (chemotherapy), hypertension, and depression may trigger temporary or long-term hair loss as a side effect.
Genetic predisposition
Female-pattern baldness, also known as androgenetic alopecia, is a hereditary condition that causes gradual thinning of hair, especially at the crown. This condition often becomes more prominent with age. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), genetic factors play a major role in determining hair health and growth patterns in women.
Rapid weight loss and crash diets
Crash diets or sudden weight loss can lead to nutrient deficiencies, forcing the body to redirect energy from non-essential functions like hair growth. This results in temporary shedding, often called acute telogen effluvium. Maintaining a balanced, nutrient-rich diet is crucial for preventing such hair loss.
Environmental damage
Environmental factors such as pollution, UV exposure, and hard water can weaken hair follicles and damage the scalp.
1. Pollution
Dirt and toxins clog hair follicles, preventing healthy hair growth.
2. Sun damage
Excessive sun exposure causes dryness and brittle hair.
3. Hard water
High mineral content in water leaves residues on the scalp, making hair dull and prone to breakage.
Identifying the root cause of hair fall in women is the first step in addressing the hair loss effectively. By adopting a balanced diet, reducing stress, avoiding harsh treatments, and seeking professional advice, women can improve their hair health and restore confidence. Healthy, nourished hair begins with mindful care and lifestyle choices.
