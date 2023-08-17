Menopause: Yoga Asanas To Follow During Perimenopause
Yoga helps manage perimenopause but improving your physical as well as mental health
Menopause is a natural biological process experienced by women, usually occurring between the ages of 45 to 55, marking the end of their reproductive years. During menopause, a woman's ovaries stop releasing eggs, and hormone levels (specifically estrogen and progesterone) decrease.
Perimenopause, on the other hand, refers to the transitional phase leading up to menopause. It usually starts several years before menopause, but the exact duration varies for each woman. During perimenopause, hormone levels begin to fluctuate unpredictably, often resulting in various symptoms such as irregular menstrual cycles, hot flashes, mood swings, sleep disturbances, vaginal dryness, and changes in libido.
Yoga can indeed be helpful in managing perimenopause symptoms. While it may not directly address hormonal changes, yoga offers multiple benefits for physical and mental well-being, which can alleviate some of the discomfort associated with perimenopause. Read on as we share which yoga asanas can help manage perimenopause.
5 Yoga asanas to practice during perimenopause:
1. Adho Mukha Svanasana
- Lay flat on the ground facing the floor
- Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body
- Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)
- On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet
- Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms
- Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)
- Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least
2. Uttanasana
- Stand straight
- Now, slowly bend forward
- The goal is to place your palms on the floor (folding your body in half)
- Touching your toes may also be enough if you are unable to bend far enough. As discussed above, this position can be modified. Hence, taking your hands as far toward the floor as they can is adequate and helpful.
- At this point, your face is supposed to be facing your legs, the top of your head facing the floor
- Repeat this a few times in small intervals
3. Paschimottanasana
- Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you
- In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front
- Slowly bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible
- You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach
- In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs
- Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable
- Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up
- You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience
4. Sarvangasana
- In this pose, you require to hold your legs above your head
- To do so, traditionally, you lay on your back and lift your legs above the ground at a 90-degree angle
- You further, use your arms to push your legs to lift further
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground are your head, arms (from shoulder to elbows), and upper back
- Your toes are supposed to be facing the sky
- However, being able to do this asana comfortably takes time and practice. Hence, you can try using the support of a wall to rest your legs at a 90 degrees angle
- To better perform this asana as a beginner, you can place 1-2 pillows under your lower back to further elevate the body with exterior support
5. Marjaryasana-bitilasana
- Get on your knees and hands (How you would imitate a four-legged animal)
- Lift your back upwards, forming a mountain-like structure
- While you do that, make sure you push your face inwards, looking at your own torso
- Now, push your back inwards, forming a 'U' position with your back
- While you do that, look toward the ceiling
- Repeat mountain motion with face inwards and then ‘U' structure with face upwards for a minute
It's important to note that while yoga can offer relief, perimenopause symptoms vary, and consulting with a healthcare professional is essential to explore comprehensive management options.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
