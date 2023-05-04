Women's Health: Superfoods To Consume During Perimenopause
Consuming a diet rich in nutrient-dense superfoods can help alleviate symptoms of perimenopause and support overall health and wellbeing.
Perimenopause is the stage in a woman's life when her body begins to transition from reproductive to non-reproductive. It is the stage that precedes menopause, which is marked by the end of a woman's menstrual cycle. This transition phase typically starts in a woman's mid to late 40s and can last for several years. During perimenopause, women often experience symptoms such as irregular periods, hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal dryness, mood swings, and sleep disturbances.
There is a significant link between perimenopause and diet. Eating a balanced and nutritious diet during this phase can help manage the symptoms and reduce the risk of developing health problems such as osteoporosis and cardiovascular diseases.
Increasing water intake can help reduce the risk of dehydration, which is a common problem during perimenopause. Furthermore, maintaining a healthy weight through regular exercise and a low-calorie diet can help reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases and alleviate some of the symptoms associated with perimenopause.
Eating a healthy diet that includes nutrient-rich superfoods can help minimise these symptoms and maintain overall health during perimenopause. Continue reading as we share a list of superfoods that may help ease perimenopause symptoms.
8 Superfoods to consume during perimenopause:
1. Whole grains
Whole grains are a great source of complex carbohydrates, fibre, and B vitamins. They help to regulate blood sugar levels, reduce inflammation, and support healthy digestion. Examples of whole grains include brown rice, quinoa, whole wheat bread, and oatmeal.
2. Leafy greens
Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and collard greens are packed with vitamins and minerals such as vitamin K, vitamin C, and folate. They also contain antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation and protect against chronic diseases.
3. Fatty fish
Fatty fish such as salmon, tuna, and mackerel are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which can help reduce inflammation and support heart health. Omega-3s also have mood-boosting effects that can help alleviate depression and anxiety during perimenopause.
4. Avocado
Avocados are a great source of healthy fats, fibre, and potassium. They can help regulate blood pressure and blood sugar levels, and their high fibre content can promote healthy digestion.
5. Nuts and seeds
Nuts and seeds such as almonds, walnuts, and chia seeds are rich in protein, fibre, and healthy fats. They can help reduce inflammation, regulate blood sugar levels, and support heart health.
6. Berries
Berries such as blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and fibre. They can help reduce inflammation and protect against chronic diseases.
7. Turmeric
Turmeric is a spice that contains curcumin, a compound with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It can help reduce inflammation and alleviate symptoms such as joint pain and stiffness.
8. Soy products
Soy products such as tofu, tempeh, and edamame are rich in phytoestrogens, which can help regulate oestrogen levels during perimenopause. Soy products can also reduce the risk of heart disease and some types of cancer.
Eating a balanced and nutritious diet can significantly help alleviate some of the symptoms and reduce the risk of developing health problems. A holistic approach that combines a healthy diet, regular exercise, and stress management can greatly improve a woman's quality of life during this transition phase.
