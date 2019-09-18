Menopause: Common Signs And Symptoms Of Menopause; Natural Ways To Fight These
Every woman experiences menopause after certain age. There are some signs and symptoms which she may experience. Understand the signs and symptom of menopause and also know some simple ways to deal with these signs naturally.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Menopause is a natural process which every woman has to face
- There is a decrease in esterogen levels around menopause
- Irregular menstrual cycle is the most significant sign of menopause
Menopause is a stage that every woman experience at some point or the other in her life. It marks the end of her reproductive period. It happens because the ovaries no longer release an egg. It is a completely natural process which every woman has to face. It usually begins during the late 40s or early 50s. A woman may experience symptoms of menopause a few months or a year before her final period. Most symptoms happen when there is a reduction in estrogen levels. Here are some common symptoms of menopause which a woman might face.
Symptoms of menopause
Some of the common symptoms of menopause which most women experience a few months or a year before menopause are:
1. Irregular menstrual cycle
Your menstrual cycle will show some major changes. It may come very often or less often. The bleeding can also be unusual. It may last for a long time or sometimes for a short period. It is one of the earliest and the most significant sign which a woman may experience.
2. Vaginal dryness
Another symptom which women may experience is vaginal dryness. It mainly happens due to low levels of estrogen. The estrogen levels reduce with age.
3. Hot flashes and night sweats
This can be an unusual sign as a woman may feel warm or hot suddenly without any reason. Similarly, a woman may feel cold suddenly. The skin may flush red. It can also sometimes lead to racing heartbeat.
4. Improper sleeping pattern
Menopause may also affect the sleeping pattern of a woman. If you find trouble sleeping or wake up at night many times, it may be a sign of menopause.
Other symptoms include-
- Poor metabolism and weight gain
- Dry skin
- Thinning of hair
- Fluctuations in mood
- Change in breast appearance
- Natural ways to fight the symptom of menopause
- Maintain a healthy weight, if you think you are gaining weight try to reduce it
- Consume a healthy and balanced diet which is loaded with fruits and vegetables
- Avoid alcohol, sugary foods and spicy foods
- Add more protein to your diet
- Do not skip meals
- Increase your activity level throughout the day
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
