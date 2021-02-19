Irregularities In Periods: Are They Always A Cause Of Worry?
Irregular periods: Reasons like weight loss, stress, heavy drinking and lack of sleep are a few factors that can move your cycle up by a day or two. Find out more here.
Period irregularities can be because of several reasons including poor lifestyle
HIGHLIGHTS
- Period irregularities may not always be a cause of concern
- A menstrual cycle can range between 21 to 35 days
- Periods can last between two to seven days
Experiencing irregularities in your menstrual cycle? Well, it can be because of several reasons, and most of them are related to your lifestyle. For most women, their periods last anywhere between four to seven days. Usually, a woman's menstrual cycle is of 28 days but it can range from 21 to 35 days as well. Stress and lifestyle factors, use of birth control pills, polycystic ovary syndrome and endometriosis are a few reasons that may cause irregularities in your menstrual cycle. But are these irregularities always a cause of worry? Let's find out.
Period irregularities: Are they always worrisome?
Dr Siddhant Bhargava recently took to Instagram to talk about how it may not always be a cause of concern if your periods are late or early, etc. "Do you get stressed when sometimes your cycle lasts for 28 days and sometimes it lasts for 30 days, and if sometimes your period lasted for five days and sometimes three?" he asks in the Instagram Reel.
"This is normal", he asserts and adds that most women's cycle last somewhere between 21 to 35 days, and women can have their periods anywhere between two to seven days. All these changes are normal and you're not always pregnant so don't panic, he adds.
"Reasons like weight loss, stress, heavy drinking and lack of sleep are a few factors that can move your cycle up by a day or two," says Dr Bhargava.
It is only when you experience drastic changes in your cycle that it is worrisome and you should probably visit your gynaecologist.
And if you are experiencing only minor changes in your menstrual cycle, like the ones mentioned above, work towards improving your lifestyle by being regular in exercise and eating healthy, quitting junk food and sugary delights. Doing so will help in regularising your menstrual cycle and may even reduce premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms.
(Dr Siddhant Bhargava, MBBS, Food, Lifestyle, Wellness)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
