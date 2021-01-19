ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Women's Health »  Irregular Periods And Infertility In Women: Know All About Ovulation Disorders

Irregular Periods And Infertility In Women: Know All About Ovulation Disorders

Irregular periods, no periods and at times abdominal bleeding are the indicators that you're not ovulating. It is important to first rule out the cause behind irregular periods to fight infertility effectively.
  By: Dr. Aswati Nair  Updated: Jan 19, 2021 09:46 IST
3-Min Read
Irregular Periods And Infertility In Women: Know All About Ovulation Disorders

Irregular periods can increase the risk of infertility in women

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. There can be several possible reasons behind irregular periods
  2. A healthy diet and lifestyle can help tackle irregular menstrual cycle
  3. Consumption of certain medications can lead to menstrual irregularities

When it comes to female infertility, 30 percent to 40 percent cases happen owing to the ovulation disorders. These kind of disorders cause many hindrances in the release of eggs from the ovaries, a main criteria to get pregnant. Irregular periods, no periods and at times abdominal bleeding are the indicators that you're not ovulating. This kind of condition is known as anovulation. This is a serious condition, but fret not this can be treated with the various fertility options. However, before starting any treatment procedure, the fertility expert does various other tests to rule out the possibilities such as thyroid conditions or abnormalities of the adrenal or pituitary glands.

Reasons behind irregular periods


RELATED STORIES
related

Irregular Menstrual Cycle: Here Are Some Ayurvedic Remedies That Might Help

Irregular periods is a becoming a common health concern among women, There are several causes behind this condition. In this article, here are some ayurvedic remedies that can help you beat irregular menstruation.

related

Here's Everything You Need To Know About Male Infertility Diagnosis

Male infertility: Several factors can lead to infertility in males. Several tests are needed to be conducted to find the exact cause of infertility. Read here to know how male infertility is diagnosed.

Periods can be termed as irregular if the time between each period varies, uneven blood flow and the number of days the periods stay. All these happen because changes in body's level of the hormones estrogen and progesterone. Other common causes of irregular periods include:

Newsbeep
  • Having an intrauterine device (IUD)
  • Popping certain medication
  • Too much exercise
  • Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)
  • Pregnancy or breastfeeding
  • Stress
  • Overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism) or underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism)
  • Thickening of uterine lining
  • Uterine fibroids
0ov8hva8

PCOS is one of the leading causes of infertility in women
Photo Credit: iStock

Is it possible to get pregnant with ovulation disorders?

Fertility drugs can treat the ovulation disorders. But some drugs require strict monitoring of the egg growth or follicular monitoring is required to avoid Ovarian Hyper stimulation Syndrome. But, the efficacy of these drugs is quite high. Experts believe that almost 90% of women start ovulating with these drugs and between 20% and 60% become pregnant as well.

Also read: PCOS And Infertility: Here's What You Need To Know

Reversing infertility and getting pregnant

The biggest contributors of infertility are: hormone imbalance, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, an ovulatory cycles, physical blockage, inadequate hormone production, short luteal phase, and lack of luteinizing hormone, high levels of prolactin, and many others. Besides popping those fertility pills, change in lifestyle and nutrition can do wonders to your body and reproductive system.

Step 1: Nutrition

In today's time most of the women are undernourished despite being overweight. One should remember that if the body doesn't have the basic foundations to sustain a pregnancy, it won't allow conception or pregnancy to continue. Women generally have the tendency to turn to a low-fat and high-fiber diet in order to lose weight. But in this case of increasing fertility, the diet regime should be holistic by incorporating necessary proteins and fats necessary for hormone production. It has been seen that for some women, nutrition alone can be enough to support the body for fertility. Majorly, it has been seen that once the child is born, women tend to ignore their nutrition. It should be kept in mind that proper nutrition is vital for the growth of the unborn child and mom's body to recover from pregnancy.

Also read: Complications Of Hypothyroidism: Weight Gain, Infertility And More; Tips To Manage It

Step 2: Lifestyle factors

Lack of sleep, exposure to harmful chemicals, high stress levels and certain medications or supplements are the major lifestyle issues that are causing infertility. If we keep a check on all these factors and try to modify them diligently, half of the battle is won.

(Dr Aswati Nair is a Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF, New Delhi)


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Yoga Asanas To Boost Mental Health
Harvest Festivals: Tips For Diabetics
Winter Superfoods: Add These To Your Diet
Ways To Increase Step Count Indoors
New Year 2021: Detox Post Celebration
New Year: Learnings To Take From 2020
Healthy Christmas Snacks For Kids
Simple New Year Resolutions You Can Keep
Health Tips We Learnt In The New Normal
Top Diet Trends Of 2020

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Smoking Makes You More Vulnerable To Covid-19

 

Home Remedies

Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels
Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

COVID-19: Anitbody Levels In Patients May Fade Quickly Post Recovery, Says Study

More Than Half Of People In Their Twenties In Urban India Likely To Develop Diabetes In Lifetime: Study

Diabetic Eye Disease Associated With High Risk Of Severe COVID-19, Finds Study

Vitamin D Supplements Can Reduce Cancer Risk, New Study Finds; Know How You Can Get Adequate Vitamin D

This Electronic Patch Can Monitor, Treat Heart Disease, Say Scientists

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases