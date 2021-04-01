ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Women's Health »  Iron Deficiency Anemia In Women: Know The Risk Factors And Why You Shouldn't Ignore This Condition

Iron Deficiency Anemia In Women: Know The Risk Factors And Why You Shouldn't Ignore This Condition

Anemia is a condition in which there is an insufficient haemoglobin in the blood. Read here to know how women can prevent this condition and control the consequences linked with it.
  By: Dr. Manjiri Mehta and Dr. Sushma Tomar  Updated: Apr 1, 2021 06:48 IST
3-Min Read
Iron Deficiency Anemia In Women: Know The Risk Factors And Why You Shouldnt Ignore This Condition

A diet with low levels of iron can increase the risk of anemia

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Anemia can increase the risks of several diseases
  2. Iron-rich diet is essential to control the risk of anemia
  3. Anemia can lea to dizziness, tiredness and shortness of breath

Tiredness, paleness, shortness of breath, frequent headaches and dizziness are common signs of Anemia. It is a condition that affects a large nuber of women these day. According to the National Family Health Survey 2019-20, around 14 of Indian states and UTs have 50% of women suffering from anemia. In this condition, a person has an insufficient number of Red Blood Cells (RBC) or quantity of Haemoglobin, which reduces the capacity of the blood to carry oxygen. Anemia can cause serious medical conditions if care is not taken. Normal haemoglobin for women is 12 gram per decilitre (g/dlL) and for men it is 13 g/dL. Women, children and people with chronic diseases are more likely to have Anemia. The commonest form of anemia found in women is Iron Deficiency Anemia. This condition is common in women due to various reasons, which may exist together or otherwise.

Common factors leading to anemia in women


RELATED STORIES
related

From Serums To Moisturisers: Dermatologist Decodes How Much Should You Use

Skincare tips: Using the right amount of serum, moisturiser and sunscreen can help get maximum result from product. Read here to the right amount from the expert.

related

Walking Benefits: Weight Loss, Lower Stress And Other Ways This Simple Activity Can Help You

Walking benefits: Research published by U.K. based scientists at the Heriot-Watt University, suggests that taking a walk in green spaces tends to create a calming state of mind.

  • All women lose a certain amount of blood during menses (30-50 ml). This may be more in cases where women are suffering from heavy menstrual bleeding due to various causes
  • Hormonal imbalance,fibroids of the uterus, various cancers of the genital tract, cysts etc., may be responsible for the same
  • Bleeding caused by IUDs which is not reported
  • Faulty diet is also a cause of anemia in India. Most women do not pay enough attention to their diet which has insufficient iron content
  • Pregnancy and breastfeeding also cause a tremendous drain on women's iron reserves. Hence, more number of pregnancies, prolonged breastfeeding, lack of knowledge and availability of contraceptive options can lead to iron deficiency
  • Caffeinated drinks and certain medication
  • Digestive system problems interfering with the absorption of iron

Also read: Anemia In Pregnancy: Know The Adverse Effect Of Maternal Iron Deficiency Anemia From Expert; Here Are Some Prevention Tips

q3d7c5l8

Add iron-rich foods to your diet to control the risk of anemia
Photo Credit: iStock

How to tackle this condition effectively?

Anemia in women needs to be tackled on various fronts. Improving women's education, screening among women, introducing nutritional counselling, distribution of iron/B complex pills and implementing ground level changes are some of the vital interventions needed to reduce India's anemia burden. Here are things you can do.

  • Control or stop blood loss due to heavy bleeding during menses, bleeding caused by IUDs. This requires consultation and treatment with the Gynaecologist. Many of these problems can be treated effectively
  • Improvement in specific aspects of diet under doctor's or dietician's supervision is a must
  • Regular health checks
  • Registering yourself at the hospital as early as possible during pregnancy helps in the assessment and provision of appropriate iron and folate supplements
  • Educating women about contraceptive and family planning options. This limits the number of pregnancies, loss of blood during delivery and closely spaced pregnancies

Also read: Home Remedies For Anemia: 5 Foods That Can Help

If you have any of the common symptoms of anemia like tiredness, fatigue, pale skin, shortness of breath, please consult your healthcare provider at the earliest. Regular pelvic sonography and cancer screening tests may help in the diagnosis and treatment of a variety of conditions.

(Dr. Manjiri Mehta is a Gynaecologist at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi & Dr. Sushma Tomar is a Consultant-Obstetrics &Gynaecology at Fortis Hospital Kalyan)


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Weight Loss For Beginners: 7 Tricks
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

5 Tips That Can Help You Relieve Constipation Effectively
5 Tips That Can Help You Relieve Constipation Effectively

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Researchers Find Potential Key To Protection Against Obesity, Extended Lifespan

Weight Loss: Another Reason To Exercise And Follow A Healthy Diet- It Can Prevent Serious Health Conditions When You Age, Finds Study

Heart Attacks In Young Adults More Deadly In Those With Systemic Inflammatory Disease: Study

Study Finds How Much Peanut Triggers Allergic Reaction

Cholesterol Might Hold Key To New Therapies For Diabetes, Alzheimer's Disease

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases