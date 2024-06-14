Home »  Women's Health »  Here's How Smoking Affects Women's Health

Here's How Smoking Affects Women's Health

Below we discuss in detail the harmful effects of smoking on women's health.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Jun 14, 2024 01:13 IST
3-Min Read
Heres How Smoking Affects Womens Health

Smoking has detrimental effects on various aspects of women's health

Smoking is the act of inhaling and exhaling the smoke produced by burning tobacco, typically in the form of cigarettes, cigars, or pipes. Smoking significantly affects women's health in numerous detrimental ways. It introduces harmful chemicals and carcinogens into the body, increasing the risk of various cancers, particularly lung, breast, and cervical cancer. Women who smoke also experience premature ageing, osteoporosis, a weakened immune system, and reduced physical fitness, making it imperative to address smoking for better overall health. Keep reading as we discuss in detail the harmful effects of smoking on women's health.

10 Ways smoking affects women's health:

1. Increased risk of cancer



Smoking introduces carcinogens that can damage DNA and promote the growth of cancer cells, particularly in the lungs, breast, cervix, and bladder. Quitting smoking is the most effective way to reduce cancer risk. Regular screenings and adopting a healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet and exercise can also help.

2. Cardiovascular disease



Nicotine and other chemicals in cigarettes cause blood vessel constriction, increase blood pressure, and contribute to plaque buildup, leading to heart attacks and strokes. Cease smoking, maintain a heart-healthy diet, engage in regular physical activity, and monitor blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

3. Respiratory issues

Smoking damages the airways and alveoli in the lungs, leading to chronic bronchitis, emphysema, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Stop smoking, use prescribed inhalers or medications, practice breathing exercises, and avoid exposure to lung irritants.

4. Reproductive health problems

Smoking affects hormone levels, reduces fertility, and can lead to complications such as ectopic pregnancy and early menopause. Quit smoking to improve reproductive health, consider fertility treatments if necessary, and consult healthcare providers for hormone regulation.

5. Osteoporosis

Smoking interferes with calcium absorption and reduces bone density, increasing the risk of fractures.  Stop smoking, ensure adequate calcium and vitamin D intake, perform weight-bearing exercises, and consider bone density screenings.

6. Premature ageing & skin damage

Smoking reduces blood flow to the skin, causing wrinkles, dryness, and loss of elasticity. Stop smoking, use skincare products with antioxidants, protect skin from sun exposure, and maintain hydration.

7. Weakened immune system

Smoking impairs the immune system, making the body more susceptible to infections and diseases. Quit smoking, eat a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, get regular exercise, and ensure adequate sleep.

8. Pregnancy complications

Smoking during pregnancy increases the risk of miscarriage, preterm birth, low birth weight, and developmental issues in babies. Seek support to quit smoking before or during pregnancy, attend regular prenatal check-ups, and follow a healthy lifestyle.

9. Menstrual cycle irregularities

Smoking can disrupt hormonal balance, leading to irregular or painful periods and early onset of menopause. Stop smoking, monitor menstrual cycles, manage stress, and seek medical advice for hormonal treatments if needed.

10. Reduced physical fitness

Smoking reduces lung capacity, endurance, and muscle strength, affecting overall physical performance. Cease smoking, engage in regular cardiovascular and strength training exercises, and maintain a nutritious diet to improve fitness levels.

Smoking has detrimental effects on various aspects of women's health, from increasing cancer risk to causing reproductive and cardiovascular issues. By addressing the specific ways smoking impacts the body, women can take proactive steps to improve their health and well-being.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases