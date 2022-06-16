Nutrition To Managing Stress, Here Are 8 Health Tips For Women Who Multitask And Manage Their Personal And Professional Lives
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares 8 tips for women who are always on the go.
Exercising regularly is essential for a healthy and happy lifestyle
Sometimes, juggling between personal life and deadlines at work can make people feel tired and restless. The pressure of looking after the family and yet managing an everyday job can take a toll on the health of many women. So, the best way to cope with it is by leading a healthy life and embracing clean eating habits. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares a post on Instagram listing eight health tips for women on the go. She says, “Skipping meals or missing out on proper nutrition is common among women on the go.”
Then she goes on to add that if women on the go keep in mind these 8 health tips, they can maximise their performance throughout the day by concentrating better for longer durations.
Here are the 8 health tips:
1. Detoxify regularly
You need to constantly detoxify yourself to eliminate the toxins accumulated in the body. Start by shopping for healthy foods. Include more protein-rich food in your diet and avoid sugar-based products as much as you can.
2. Eat calcium-rich foods every day
Calcium plays a major role in building strong bones and teeth. Since this is the key nutrient for your bones, make sure you consume foods loaded with calcium. It is believed that the need for this is usually more in women at different phases of their life. Eat at least two calcium-rich food every day.
3. Add limes and lemons to your food
Both limes and lemons are high in citrus acid and contain Vitamin C — an essential component when you want to lead a healthy life. Also, they carry antioxidants beneficial for the body. These foods also boost the immune system and keep hair and skin glowing.
4. Consume soaked nuts for in-between snacking
Nuts have many important nutrients required by the body. That's why one must chomp on soaked nuts every day. Soaking nuts overnight and having them early in the morning works wonders for the body. You can consume nuts for snacking, too, instead of for some unhealthy fried food.
5. Include sprouts in your diet
For a balanced diet, include sprouts in your meals. They generally contain high levels of folate, magnesium, phosphorus, and vitamin K. They are also known to improve heart health and digestive health.
6. Don't skip meals
Never skip your meals. Instead, you can divide them. To maintain efficient metabolism, it's fine to have about three to four nutritious meals and two snacks every day instead of skipping meals altogether.
7. Manage stress
Stress becomes inevitable especially considering the kind of lifestyle we are leading these days. But there's always a way out. You can manage stress by trying out activities like yoga, meditation, dancing, and walking to release stress. Finding a work-life balance is essential.
8. Exercise daily
A sedentary lifestyle is unhealthy. You need to indulge in physical activities on daily basis. Take out some time to exercise every day if you wish to stay healthy.
Here's the post:
Don't forget to inculcate these habits in your day-to-day life to remain healthy.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
