Endometriosis Awareness Month: Here's How Endometriosis Affects Women's Health

Endometriosis Awareness Month: Here's How Endometriosis Affects Women's Health

Endometriosis is a condition that leads to painful menstrual cycle. It can lead to excessive bleeding and infertility in some cases. March is observed as endometriosis awareness month. Red here to know how it affects women's life.
  By: Dr. Manju Gupta  Updated: Mar 23, 2021 09:12 IST
3-Min Read


March is observed as endometriosis awareness month

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Endometriosis is a painful condition that may lead to infertility
  2. The exact reason behind endometriosis is also unknown
  3. Endometriosis reduces the quality of life of a woman

Today's multi-tasking women are so occupied in striking a balance between their personal and professional lives that they often ignore their health. But such ignorance towards their health sometimes leads to serious issues like a common reproductive disorder like endometriosis. This condition leads to immensely painful periods with pelvic and lower back pain, pain during or after intercourse, excessive bleeding, digestive problems are some of the common symptoms. It's difficult to diagnose endometriosis because the condition is quite ambiguous. Some women will have no symptoms at all while others might have all of the above-mentioned symptoms but it can't be endometriosis all the time. The exact reason behind endometriosis is also unknown. There are several theories, but none explain all aspects of the disorder.

Endometriosis Awareness Month 2021: Know more about this condition


Endometriosis is a condition in which the lining of the uterus, known as the endometrium, grows outside the uterus, the fallopian tubes, the vagina, the cervix, or even on the bladder or rectum. Since women aren't aware of the condition much, there is a delay in diagnosis of it. Thus, many women have to suffer from poor quality of life. Furthermore, early intervention is the key to manage this condition. Hence, a laparoscopy can be helpful in diagnosing this condition. But, if the condition is not diagnosed at the right time or if one fails to treat it then it can cause severe complications like infertility and swelling of the uterus. One may require medicines or surgery to deal with it and can further plan the pregnancy.

Also read: Know If You Have PCOS, Endometriosis Or Both

l53v140g

Endometriosis often remains undiagnosed
Photo Credit: iStock

This is how endometriosis reduces the quality of life of a woman

Pain and dyspareunia can affect both, social and sexual aspects of a woman's life. Women with this condition may avoid having intercourse with their partners and that may take a toll on their relationship. Women may avoid having sex fearing pelvic pain. Hence, these things can affect their quality of life in comparison to the general population.

Not only this, women with endometriosis may have low self-esteem and the symptoms like dyspareunia and dysmenorrhea nnd may end up feeling lonely.

Endometriosis may also result in infertility and that, in turn, can lead to stress, anxiety, depression, and even trauma. As a result, women will give up on socializing and experience mood swings.

Also read: PCOS Vs Endometriosis: Understanding The Difference Between The Two And Effect On Fertility

Laparoscopy and endometrial ablation is a gold standard treatment for moderate to severe endometriosis. Women with endometriosis can live normal life post-treatment.

(Dr. Manju Gupta, Senior Consultant Obstetrics and Gynecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Noida)


Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

