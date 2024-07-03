Boost Your Health During Menopause With Calcium-Rich & Vitamin D Foods
Menopause signifies the end of fertility and is a natural part of ageing.
The dense nutrients in leafy greens support overall health, from your heart to your sleep
Menopause marks the end of a woman's menstrual cycle. It typically occurs between ages 45 and 55, with an average onset age of 51. This biological milestone signifies the end of fertility and is a natural part of ageing. However, hormonal changes during menopause can lead to various symptoms, including hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, sleep disturbances, fatigue, and vaginal dryness. These symptoms can significantly impact a woman's quality of life, affecting both her emotional and physical well-being.
Nutritionist Lovneet talks about the importance of proper nutrition during this phase. “As you step into menopause, supporting your body with the right nutrients becomes crucial,” she wrote in her latest Instagram post.
According to the Nutritionist, certain foods can provide relief from menopause symptoms and support overall health.
These include:
- Foods rich in isoflavones like soy can offer relief from hot flashes by mimicking oestrogen.
- Calcium in ragi and sesame seeds is key to combating the risk of osteoporosis as oestrogen levels decline.
- Moreover, the magnesium in sesame seeds can help with mood regulation.
- The dense nutrients in leafy greens support overall health, from your heart to your sleep.
“It's about more than easing symptoms; it's about embracing change with strength and vitality,” Ms Lovneet said. “Explore how to make these foods a regular part of your menopause journey for a smoother transition and lasting health.”
It is advised by doctors to undergo regular health check-ups during and after menopause.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.