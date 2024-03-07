Home »  Women's Health »  12 Risk Factors Caused By Obesity In Pregnant Women

12 Risk Factors Caused By Obesity In Pregnant Women

It's crucial for women with obesity to discuss their plans for pregnancy with healthcare providers to receive personalised guidance and monitoring.
Obese women may face challenges with wound healing after a C-section

Obesity can affect one's health negatively. Obesity in pregnant women can pose several risks to both the mother and the baby. In this article, we share a list of risk factors associated with obesity during pregnancy and tips to help you manage it.

12 Health risks that might occur due to obesity in pregnant women:

1. Gestational diabetes



Obesity increases insulin resistance, leading to elevated blood sugar levels during pregnancy. Regular monitoring, a balanced diet, and, if necessary, insulin therapy can be helpful.

2. Preeclampsia



Obesity is a risk factor for high blood pressure, which can contribute to preeclampsia. Regular blood pressure monitoring, prenatal care, and, in severe cases, early delivery may be recommended.

3. Preterm birth

Obesity is associated with an increased risk of preterm labor and delivery. Regular prenatal care, lifestyle modifications, and addressing risk factors.

4. Cesarean section (C-section)

Obese women are more likely to require a C-section due to complications during labor. Maintaining a healthy weight, attending prenatal classes, and following medical advice can reduce the risk.

5. Macrosomia (large birth weight)

Obesity is linked to gestational diabetes, which can result in larger-than-average babies. Managing gestational diabetes through diet, medication, and monitoring can help control the baby's size.

6. Birth defects

Obesity is associated with a higher risk of certain birth defects. Preconception care, folic acid supplementation, and overall health optimisation before pregnancy.

7. Neural tube defects

Obesity may increase the risk of neural tube defects in the developing foetus. Adequate folic acid intake before and during pregnancy is crucial.

8. Stillbirth

Obesity is linked to an increased risk of stillbirth. Regular prenatal monitoring, early detection of complications, and lifestyle modifications.

9. Postpartum infections

Obese women may face challenges with wound healing after a C-section, leading to an increased risk of infections. Proper wound care, antibiotic treatment as needed, and close postpartum monitoring.

10. Breastfeeding difficulties

Obesity may affect milk production and breastfeeding initiation. Lactation support, education, and addressing potential barriers to breastfeeding.

11. Maternal hypertension

Obesity is a risk factor for hypertension, which can persist after pregnancy. Lifestyle changes, medication if necessary, and ongoing monitoring.

12. Childhood obesity

Children born to obese mothers may have an increased risk of obesity later in life. Encouraging a healthy lifestyle for both the mother and child, including a balanced diet and regular physical activity.

How to overcome and deal with these risks:

  1. Seek medical advice before getting pregnant to address any existing health issues and optimise overall health.
  2. Consistent monitoring and care throughout pregnancy can help manage and prevent potential complications.
  3. Adopt a balanced and healthy diet and engage in regular, safe physical activity.
  4. Work with healthcare professionals to achieve and maintain a healthy weight before and during pregnancy.
  5. Regularly monitor blood sugar levels and blood pressure, especially if there are pre-existing conditions like diabetes or hypertension.
  6. If necessary, take medications as prescribed to manage pre-existing conditions.
  7. Implement positive lifestyle changes, including avoiding tobacco, alcohol, and certain medications, as recommended by healthcare providers.

It's crucial for women with obesity to discuss their plans for pregnancy with healthcare providers to receive personalised guidance and monitoring. Each pregnancy is unique, and healthcare professionals can tailor advice and interventions based on individual health factors.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

