Pregnancy Myths Busted: Fun Facts About The Myths

Pregnancy Myths Busted: Let's dive into some of the most common pregnancy myths, bust them with facts, and uncover the truth about what really matters during this special time.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: Dec 27, 2024 05:19 IST
3-Min Read
Pregnancy is a transformative journey filled with excitement, curiosity, and, often, an overwhelming amount of advice. While some of this advice is rooted in cultural traditions or personal experiences, much of it stems from myths that have no scientific basis. These myths can create unnecessary stress or confusion for expectant mothers. Let's dive into some of the most common pregnancy myths, bust them with facts, and uncover the truth about what really matters during this special time.

Most uncommon facts about pregnancy

Myth 1: You're eating for two



Fact

While it's true that pregnancy increases your nutritional needs, it doesn't mean you need to double your food intake. Most women only need an additional 300–500 calories per day during the second and third trimesters. Focus on nutrient-dense foods rather than quantity to support both your health and the baby's growth.



Myth 2: Heartburn means your baby will have a lot of hair

Fact

This one has a surprising kernel of truth. Studies have shown that higher levels of oestrogen and progesterone, which can cause heartburn, are also associated with increased hair growth in babies. However, not every case of heartburn guarantees a full head of hair, and many bald babies are born to mothers with no heartburn at all.

Myth 3: You should avoid exercise during pregnancy

Fact

Unless specifically advised otherwise by a doctor, exercise is not only safe during pregnancy but also beneficial. Activities like walking, swimming, and prenatal yoga can help reduce stress, improve sleep, and prepare your body for labour. Always consult your healthcare provider before starting or continuing an exercise routine.

Myth 4: Morning sickness only happens in the morning

Fact

Despite its name, morning sickness can strike at any time of the day. It's caused by hormonal changes and is most common during the first trimester. Eating small, frequent meals and staying hydrated can help manage nausea throughout the day.

Myth 5: Carrying low means you're having a boy, and carrying high means a girl

Fact

The way a woman carries during pregnancy depends on factors like muscle tone, uterine position, and the baby's size, not the baby's sex. The only reliable way to determine the gender is through medical imaging or tests.

Myth 6: Spicy food induces labour

Fact

While some women swear that spicy foods brought on their contractions, there's no scientific evidence to support this claim. Labour typically begins when the baby and body are ready, not because of the food you eat. However, spicy foods may trigger heartburn or indigestion, so consume them in moderation.

Myth 7: You shouldn't dye your hair during pregnancy

Fact

Most research shows that hair dye is safe during pregnancy, as only a small amount of the chemicals is absorbed by the skin. If you're concerned, wait until the second trimester or opt for ammonia-free or plant-based dyes.

Myth 8: Pregnant women should avoid caffeine entirely

Fact

Moderate caffeine intake (up to 200 milligrams a day, roughly one cup of coffee) is considered safe during pregnancy. However, excessive caffeine can increase the risk of complications, so it's essential to monitor your intake.

Myth 9: The shape of your belly can predict the baby's gender

Fact

Like carrying high or low, the shape of your belly is influenced by your body type, muscle tone, and the baby's position, not the baby's sex. Gender predictions based on belly shape are nothing more than old wives' tales.

Myth 10: You can't fly during pregnancy

Fact

Air travel is generally safe for pregnant women until about 36 weeks, depending on individual health and pregnancy complications. Always consult your doctor before flying and take precautions like staying hydrated and moving around during the flight to reduce the risk of blood clots.

Pregnancy myths have been passed down for generations, often creating unnecessary confusion or worry for expectant mothers. By separating fact from fiction, you can focus on what truly matters for your health and your baby's development. Always rely on advice from trusted medical professionals rather than folklore or hearsay. Remember, every pregnancy is unique, and staying informed will help you enjoy this remarkable journey with confidence and ease.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

