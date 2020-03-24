World TB Day 2020: From Early Detection To Healthy Diet, Here Are Few Steps That Can Help You Fight Tuberculosis Effectively
24th March is observed as "World TB Day" and the theme for the year 2020 is "It's Time to End TB". While the world battles the deadly new coronavirus, TB still remains world's deadliest infectious killer. As per best estimate, globally 10 million people developed TB out of which 27 % were from India. As per estimate, there were new 27,90,000 cases in India in 2016 alone.
Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India has developed an ambitious National Strategic Plan 2017-25 for elimination of TB. Various measures taken by Government include free diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis cases, health education measures and active case findings. However, any government programme cannot succeed without active participation from people.
World TB Day 2020: Step to fight the tuberculosis battle
Here are few steps that every individual should follow:
1. Early Detection:
Seek medical help and encourage others to do so when symptoms such as chronic cough lasting more than 3 weeks, blood in sputum, chest pain, fever, night sweats, loss of weight, loss of appetite and fatigue present themselves. Early detection and treatment are highly effective in controlling the spread of the disease. Family members and close contacts of TB patients also should be screened.
2. Complete treatment:
Full treatment for at least 6 months or more as advised by doctor should be undertaken. Even a single dose of medicine must not be missed. It is the duty of family members to see that the patient takes the medicine regularly and completes the treatment as per advice of the doctor. In case of any side effects, the doctor should promptly be consulted.
3. Follow civic sense:
Follow common precautions such as covering the mouth while coughing or sneezing. Do not spit on roads or in public.
4. Good diet:
Adequate nutrition plays an important role in recovery as it boosts the immunity system which fights against the infection. A person suffering from TB should consume well balanced and nutritious diet consisting of adequate carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins and minerals. Our Indian diet is usually a balance of vitamins, minerals, carbs, protein and fats in the right quantities. In addition, follow the advice of your doctor regarding the diet.
5. Lifestyle changes:
While on treatment, the TB patient should ensure that she/he gets adequate sleep, remains active (unless she/is very sick), drinks adequate water and strictly avoids alcohol, smoking, tobacco or narcotic drugs. If patient has any associated illness such as diabetes or HIV, it should be treated adequately. Adopting healthy lifestyle even in non-infected individuals enhances immunity thus contributing to TB control
6. BCG Vaccine:
Ensure each new-born child is administered BCG vaccine at birth.
7. Psychological support:
TB can lead to psychological distress for the patient as well as their family members. This can result in depression and a sense of loneliness. Hence, it is necessary to keep a lookout for symptoms of mental illness and help them cope with the disease. This will help in improving their thinking pattern, readiness for treatment and accelerate the recovery.
8. Public Awareness:
Awareness in general public should be enhanced through print media, television, posters, pamphlets, social media etc.
Inputs by- Dr. Santosh Datar, Medical Director, Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd (ZHL)
