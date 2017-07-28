How Can I Get Rid Of My Fear Of Flying? Here's How
Fear of flying is one of the common phobias. Overcoming any fear requires a lot of courage. However, anyone can conquer this fear. The key to overcome fear is to understand what maintains your fear and learn to roll it back.
How to overcome your fear of flying?
Knowledge: To overcome fear of flying, you must have knowledge about the planes, how planes are built and how they work. You should also know about the safety measures and know how to withstand emergencies. In short, you need to have knowledge about everything that worries you the most.
Keep flying: Every flight helps you to take the next one with ease. Another way is to keep flying regularly in order to avoid fear. If you don't, old fears can come back again.
Distract yourself: The best way to make you relaxed is engaging in other activities. You can read, play games, listen to some music, talk to a fellow passenger or watch a movie.
Fear and Danger are different: Fear and danger are two different things. It is the felling of anxiety that makes you frightening. Also, being anxious does not mean that you are in danger. Constantly remind yourself that you are safe.