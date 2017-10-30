ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Teeth »  The Five Best Dental Clinics In Delhi

The Five Best Dental Clinics In Delhi

It's really important to follow healthy dental practices as such brushing your teeth properly, rinsing your mouth after each meal, using tongue-cleaners and going for regular dental check-ups. But, still in case some dental issues come up, here's a list of the best dental clinics in Delhi.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 30, 2017 03:06 IST
2-Min Read
The Five Best Dental Clinics In Delhi

It's important to ensure proper dental care and hygiene so as to avoid problems and diseases.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Teeth are an important part of the food-intake process
  2. Go for regular dental checkups
  3. Clove Dental, Smilekraft, Dr Kathuria are among the best denal clinics
Our teeth are what help us eat our food. Chewing is the foremost part of the food-intake process that we go through, making our teeth all the more significant for us. Unfortunately, a lot of us tend to take for granted our oral hygiene and health, which can cause serious dental problems in the long-run. It's really important to follow healthy dental practices as such brushing your teeth properly, twice each day, rinsing your mouth after each meal, using tongue-cleaners and go for regular dental check-ups. But, still in case some dental issues come up, this list is there to help you out.

These are the Five Best Dental Clinics in Delhi

Smile Delhi

Equipped with a team of experienced dentists, Smile Delhi is one of the leading dental clinics in Delhi. Its featured services comprise Ceramic Veneers and Crowns, Immediate Implants, Invisible/Lingual Braces, Zoom Teeth Whitening, Single Sitting Root Canal Treatments, and Smile Design and Makeovers.

Address: 110025, D-1065, Friends Colony East, New Friends Colony, New Delhi, Delhi-110065
Phone: 011-4051 8978

Dr Kathuria's Multi-speciality Dental Clinic

Located in East of Kailash area, Dr. Kathuria's Multispeciality Dental Clinic is a top dental care destination in the national capital. Their range of dental treatment comprises of dental implants, kids dentistry centre, cosmetic dental centre, maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics and dental radiology.

Address: E-143, Block E, East of Kailash, New Delhi, Delhi-110065
Phone: 011-2628 0184

Smilekraft Multispeciality Dental Clinic

A chain of advanced multispecialty dental and maxillofacial clinics across India, Smilecraft offers a range of dental services as such cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, preventive procedures, surgical procedures, prosthetic procedures among others.

Address: 1st Floor, C-660, New Friends Colony, New Delhi-110025
Phone: 011-326339969, +91-9871015795

Dr Sourabh Nagpal MDS Dental Clinic

A very renowned clinic in Delhi, Dr Sourabh Nagpal MDS Dental Clinic has its specialisations in advanced Implantology, endodontics, maxillofacial surgery, periodontics and pedodontics.

Address: Opposite Modern School 70, Vasant Vihar Poorvi Marg, Vasant Vihar, South Delhi, Delhi-110057
Phone: 08826002000

Clove Dental

Clove Dental is another well-known name in the dental field. The treatments here include fillings & root canal treatment, Bridges, crowns & dentures, Implants, Braces & Aligners, smile makeover, advanced Gum Treatment, pediatric Dentistry, Oral Medicine, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Cancer rehabilitation etc.

Address: 2nd floor, New Block, RK Khanna Tennis Stadium, DLTA Complex, 1, Africa Avenue, New Delhi-110029
Phone: 011-3355 3232

Also Read: The 5 Best Cancer Hospitals In Delhi-NCR

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------