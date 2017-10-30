The Five Best Dental Clinics In Delhi
It's really important to follow healthy dental practices as such brushing your teeth properly, rinsing your mouth after each meal, using tongue-cleaners and going for regular dental check-ups. But, still in case some dental issues come up, here's a list of the best dental clinics in Delhi.
It's important to ensure proper dental care and hygiene so as to avoid problems and diseases.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Teeth are an important part of the food-intake process
- Go for regular dental checkups
- Clove Dental, Smilekraft, Dr Kathuria are among the best denal clinics
These are the Five Best Dental Clinics in Delhi
Smile Delhi
Equipped with a team of experienced dentists, Smile Delhi is one of the leading dental clinics in Delhi. Its featured services comprise Ceramic Veneers and Crowns, Immediate Implants, Invisible/Lingual Braces, Zoom Teeth Whitening, Single Sitting Root Canal Treatments, and Smile Design and Makeovers.
Address: 110025, D-1065, Friends Colony East, New Friends Colony, New Delhi, Delhi-110065
Phone: 011-4051 8978
Dr Kathuria's Multi-speciality Dental Clinic
Located in East of Kailash area, Dr. Kathuria's Multispeciality Dental Clinic is a top dental care destination in the national capital. Their range of dental treatment comprises of dental implants, kids dentistry centre, cosmetic dental centre, maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics and dental radiology.
Address: E-143, Block E, East of Kailash, New Delhi, Delhi-110065
Phone: 011-2628 0184
Smilekraft Multispeciality Dental Clinic
A chain of advanced multispecialty dental and maxillofacial clinics across India, Smilecraft offers a range of dental services as such cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, preventive procedures, surgical procedures, prosthetic procedures among others.
Address: 1st Floor, C-660, New Friends Colony, New Delhi-110025
Phone: 011-326339969, +91-9871015795
Dr Sourabh Nagpal MDS Dental Clinic
A very renowned clinic in Delhi, Dr Sourabh Nagpal MDS Dental Clinic has its specialisations in advanced Implantology, endodontics, maxillofacial surgery, periodontics and pedodontics.
Address: Opposite Modern School 70, Vasant Vihar Poorvi Marg, Vasant Vihar, South Delhi, Delhi-110057
Phone: 08826002000
Clove Dental
Clove Dental is another well-known name in the dental field. The treatments here include fillings & root canal treatment, Bridges, crowns & dentures, Implants, Braces & Aligners, smile makeover, advanced Gum Treatment, pediatric Dentistry, Oral Medicine, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Cancer rehabilitation etc.
Address: 2nd floor, New Block, RK Khanna Tennis Stadium, DLTA Complex, 1, Africa Avenue, New Delhi-110029
Phone: 011-3355 3232
Also Read: The 5 Best Cancer Hospitals In Delhi-NCR