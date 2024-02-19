Teeth: These 9 Foods Can Help Boost Your Dental Health
Below we list foods that can boost your dental health.
Crunchy vegetables are rich in essential nutrients & can also help scrub your teeth clean
Healthy dental health is important because it can prevent various oral health issues such as cavities, gum disease, and bad breath. Poor oral health can also have negative impacts on overall health, contributing to conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and respiratory infections. Certain foods can help boost dental health by providing essential nutrients and minerals that support strong teeth and gums. Read on as we list foods that can boost your dental health.
Some foods that can help promote dental health include:
1. Dairy products
Dairy products such as milk, yogurt, and cheese are high in calcium and phosphorus, which can help strengthen tooth enamel and prevent tooth decay. The best way to consume these foods is to include them in your daily diet as snacks or in meals.
2. Crunchy fruits
Apples and other crunchy fruits and vegetables like carrots and celery can help stimulate the production of saliva, which can help wash away food particles and bacteria that can lead to tooth decay. The best way to consume these foods is to eat them raw, as cooking can reduce their dental benefits.
3. Green tea
Green tea contains catechins, which have been found to have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that can help prevent gum disease. The best way to consume green tea is to drink it without added sugar or honey.
4. Nuts
Nuts, particularly almonds and cashews, are high in calcium and protein, which can help strengthen tooth enamel. The best way to consume nuts is to eat them as a snack or add them to salads and other dishes.
5. Green leafy vegetables
Leafy greens like spinach and kale are high in vitamins and minerals like calcium and folic acid, which can help promote healthy gums. The best way to consume these foods is to eat them raw in salads or smoothies.
6. Fatty fish
Salmon and other fatty fish are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been found to reduce inflammation and support gum health. The best way to consume fish is to grill or bake it rather than frying it.
7. Cranberries
Cranberries contain compounds that can help prevent bacteria from sticking to teeth, reducing the risk of cavities and gum disease. The best way to consume cranberries is to eat them fresh or dried without added sugars.
8. Crunchy vegetables
Carrots and other crunchy vegetables are not only rich in essential nutrients, but they can also help scrub your teeth clean and stimulate saliva production, which can neutralise acids and keep your gums healthy.
9. Onions
Onions contain sulphur compounds that have antibacterial properties, which can help kill harmful bacteria in the mouth and prevent tooth decay. The best way to consume onions is to eat them raw in salads or sandwiches.
To maximise the dental health benefits of these foods, it is important to maintain a balanced and varied diet that includes a mix of foods from different food groups. Additionally, it is important to practice good oral hygiene, such as brushing and flossing regularly, and visiting the dentist for regular check-ups and cleanings.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
