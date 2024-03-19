Oral Health: 10 Reasons Why You Should Add Mouthwash To Your Dental Care Routine Today
Below we share a list of benefits one can achieve from using mouthwash.
Mouthwash can reach areas in the mouth that may be difficult to brush or floss
A healthy dental care routine, including brushing, flossing, and using mouthwash, helps prevent dental problems such as cavities, gum disease, and bad breath. Using mouthwash can have benefits for oral hygiene when used as part of a comprehensive oral care routine.
It can help to remove germs, reduce plaque buildup, freshen breath, and in some cases, provide additional fluoride to strengthen tooth enamel. Read on as we share a list of benefits one can achieve from using mouthwash.
Here are 10 reasons why adding mouthwash is important to your dental health:
1. Removes germs
Mouthwash contains antibacterial agents that help remove germs in your mouth, reducing the risk of gum disease, tooth decay, and bad breath.
2. Freshens breath
Mouthwash can freshen breath by eliminating odour-causing bacteria lingering in the mouth, providing a long-lasting feeling of freshness.
3. Prevents cavities
Fluoride-containing mouthwashes can help strengthen tooth enamel and prevent cavities by remineralising weak areas on the teeth.
4. Reduces plaque
Regular use of mouthwash can help reduce the buildup of plaque on teeth and along the gumline, decreasing the risk of gum disease and tooth decay.
5. Promotes gum health
Mouthwash with antibacterial properties can help reduce inflammation and gum bleeding, promoting healthier gums and reducing the risk of periodontal disease.
6. Reaches hard-to-brush areas
Mouthwash can reach areas in the mouth that may be difficult to brush or floss, providing additional protection against plaque and bacteria buildup.
7. Aids in healing
Mouthwashes with soothing ingredients such as aloe vera or chamomile can aid in the healing of minor mouth irritations, ulcers, and canker sores.
8. Maintains oral pH
Some mouthwashes help maintain the pH balance in the mouth, creating an environment less conducive to bacterial growth and acid erosion.
9. Reduces staining
Certain mouthwashes can help prevent staining of teeth caused by factors like coffee, tea, and tobacco by removing surface stains and preventing new ones from forming.
10. Enhances overall dental routine
Incorporating mouthwash into your daily dental care routine provides an additional layer of protection against oral health issues, complementing brushing and flossing for comprehensive oral care.
Each of these reasons is important because they contribute to maintaining good oral hygiene, which is essential for preventing dental problems such as cavities, gum disease, and bad breath.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
