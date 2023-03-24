Home »  Teeth »  Oral Health: Do's & Dont's Of Dental Cleanliness

Oral Health: Do's & Dont's Of Dental Cleanliness

In this article, we discuss 10 do's and 10 don'ts of dental hygiene.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Mar 24, 2023
Oral Health: Dos & Donts Of Dental Cleanliness

Brushing twice daily is essential to good oral health

As a dental cleaning is an essential part of oral health, understanding how to prepare and maintain a healthy mouth is crucial. Here are some do's and don'ts of dental cleaning that will enable you to get into good oral hygiene habits.

Do's:

1. Visit the dentist regularly



Dental check-ups are crucial to maintaining a healthy mouth. It is recommended to see a dentist every six months. Regular dental visits allow your dentist to detect any potential oral health problems and provide the necessary treatment.

2. Brush your teeth twice a day

Brush your teeth at least twice a day to remove plaque and prevent tooth decay. Use a soft-bristled toothbrush and a fluoride toothpaste.

3. Floss daily

Flossing is as important as brushing. Flossing removes food particles and plaque from between the teeth and under the gum line.

4. Use mouthwash

Rinse your mouth with a mouthwash after brushing and flossing. It helps to kill bacteria and freshen your breath.

5. Use a tongue scraper

A tongue scraper removes bacteria and food particles from the surface of the tongue. It helps to keep your breath fresh and your mouth clean.

6. Chew sugarless gum

Chewing sugarless gum helps to stimulate the production of saliva, which helps to neutralize acids in the mouth and prevent tooth decay.

7. Drink water

Drinking water helps to hydrate your mouth and rinse away food particles and bacteria.

8. Limit sugary and acidic foods

Sugary and acidic foods can cause tooth decay and erosion. Limit your intake of these foods to maintain good oral health.

9. Wear a mouthguard

If you play sports, wear a mouthguard to protect your teeth from injury.

10. Follow your dentist's instructions 

If your dentist provides specific instructions to maintain good oral health, follow them precisely.

Don'ts:

1. Smoke 

Smoking can cause yellowing of the teeth, bad breath, and tooth decay. It can also increase the risk of oral cancer.

2. Eat high sugar foods and drinks 

High sugar foods and drinks can cause tooth decay and gum disease. Limit your intake of these foods and drinks.

3. Eat hard and crunchy foods 

Hard and crunchy foods can damage your teeth and cause tooth sensitivity.

4. Drink alcohol 

Drinking alcohol can cause dry mouth, bad breath, and the breakdown of tooth enamel.

5. Chew on ice or other hard objects 

Chewing on ice or other hard objects can cause tooth damage and sensitivity.

6. Use tobacco products 

Tobacco products can cause yellowing of the teeth, bad breath, and tooth decay. They can also increase the risk of oral cancer.

7. Use your teeth as tools 

Using your teeth as tools to open packages or bottles can cause tooth damage and increase the risk of tooth decay.

8. Neglect brushing and flossing 

Neglecting brushing and flossing can lead to tooth decay, gum disease, and bad breath.

9. Drink excessive amounts of soda or sugary drinks 

Drinking excessive amounts of soda or sugary drinks can cause tooth decay and erosion.

10. Skip dental appointments 

Skipping dental appointments can lead to undetected oral health problems and make them more difficult to treat.

In conclusion, maintaining a healthy mouth requires a combination of proper dental care and healthy lifestyle habits. Follow these simple do's and don'ts of dental cleaning to maintain good oral health and prevent tooth decay and gum disease.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

