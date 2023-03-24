Oral Health: Do's & Dont's Of Dental Cleanliness
In this article, we discuss 10 do's and 10 don'ts of dental hygiene.
Brushing twice daily is essential to good oral health
As a dental cleaning is an essential part of oral health, understanding how to prepare and maintain a healthy mouth is crucial. Here are some do's and don'ts of dental cleaning that will enable you to get into good oral hygiene habits.
Do's:
1. Visit the dentist regularly
Dental check-ups are crucial to maintaining a healthy mouth. It is recommended to see a dentist every six months. Regular dental visits allow your dentist to detect any potential oral health problems and provide the necessary treatment.
2. Brush your teeth twice a day
Brush your teeth at least twice a day to remove plaque and prevent tooth decay. Use a soft-bristled toothbrush and a fluoride toothpaste.
3. Floss daily
Flossing is as important as brushing. Flossing removes food particles and plaque from between the teeth and under the gum line.
4. Use mouthwash
Rinse your mouth with a mouthwash after brushing and flossing. It helps to kill bacteria and freshen your breath.
5. Use a tongue scraper
A tongue scraper removes bacteria and food particles from the surface of the tongue. It helps to keep your breath fresh and your mouth clean.
6. Chew sugarless gum
Chewing sugarless gum helps to stimulate the production of saliva, which helps to neutralize acids in the mouth and prevent tooth decay.
7. Drink water
Drinking water helps to hydrate your mouth and rinse away food particles and bacteria.
8. Limit sugary and acidic foods
Sugary and acidic foods can cause tooth decay and erosion. Limit your intake of these foods to maintain good oral health.
9. Wear a mouthguard
If you play sports, wear a mouthguard to protect your teeth from injury.
10. Follow your dentist's instructions
If your dentist provides specific instructions to maintain good oral health, follow them precisely.
Don'ts:
1. Smoke
Smoking can cause yellowing of the teeth, bad breath, and tooth decay. It can also increase the risk of oral cancer.
2. Eat high sugar foods and drinks
High sugar foods and drinks can cause tooth decay and gum disease. Limit your intake of these foods and drinks.
3. Eat hard and crunchy foods
Hard and crunchy foods can damage your teeth and cause tooth sensitivity.
4. Drink alcohol
Drinking alcohol can cause dry mouth, bad breath, and the breakdown of tooth enamel.
5. Chew on ice or other hard objects
Chewing on ice or other hard objects can cause tooth damage and sensitivity.
6. Use tobacco products
Tobacco products can cause yellowing of the teeth, bad breath, and tooth decay. They can also increase the risk of oral cancer.
7. Use your teeth as tools
Using your teeth as tools to open packages or bottles can cause tooth damage and increase the risk of tooth decay.
8. Neglect brushing and flossing
Neglecting brushing and flossing can lead to tooth decay, gum disease, and bad breath.
9. Drink excessive amounts of soda or sugary drinks
Drinking excessive amounts of soda or sugary drinks can cause tooth decay and erosion.
10. Skip dental appointments
Skipping dental appointments can lead to undetected oral health problems and make them more difficult to treat.
In conclusion, maintaining a healthy mouth requires a combination of proper dental care and healthy lifestyle habits. Follow these simple do's and don'ts of dental cleaning to maintain good oral health and prevent tooth decay and gum disease.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.