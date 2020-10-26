Dental Hygiene: Imperative To Ensure Overall Health, Expert Explains How
Oral hygiene is an integral part of the overall health and personality of an individual. This makes taking care of your teeth just as important as any other part of the body. People are aware of the common problems caused by bad dental health such as toothaches, tooth decay and bad breath. But, there is a lack of understanding regarding more serious issues such as cavities, oral infections and sores, periodontal disease, oral and throat cancer, etc. These issues can impair one's ability to eat and speak as well as create other complications like heart disease, diabetes, chronic inflammation, etc.
According to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017, it is estimated that oral diseases affect close to 3.5 billion people worldwide, with caries of permanent teeth being the most common condition. Another major concern is the prevalence of dental problem among children as they consume lots of sweets and aerated drinks. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 530 million children suffer from the decay of primary teeth.
It has been observed that oral hygiene affects the overall health of the body since the mouth is the entry point forthe digestive system and the respiratory tract. The bacteria present in the mouth can enter the body and cause diseases such as bacterial pneumonia, cardiovascular diseases, etc. Thus, maintaining good oral health is the natural defence of the body. So, to boost natural protection, one must adopt healthy habits of oral hygiene.
People must realise the importance of dental hygiene and start practising healthy habits to keep oral and dental problems at bay. Basic oral health practices are to be instigated from early childhood since it serves as a foundation on which lifetime dental care can be built. The role of the parents is very significant in influencing their children's oral health but most parents do not guide their children to brush well and maintain good oral hygiene. The reason behind this is that they believe the primary teeth will be replaced by the permanent teeth and are unaware of the damage caused by early cavities.
Bad breath, bleeding gums, yellowing teeth, tartar and plaque are common indications of poor oral hygiene. These signs should be taken seriously before they become worse and cause severe problems.
Some healthy practices mentioned below can be immensely effective in maintaining oral hygiene:-
Brush well- This includes cleaning around and between the teeth. This helps remove plaque and control germs. Also one must brush twice a day and replace their toothbrush after every 2-3 months.
Use fluoride toothpaste
Floss regularly- Since pieces stuck between teeth result in plaque accumulation that can cause gum diseases. Flossing stimulates the gums, reduces plaque and helps in easing the inflammation in the area. Flossing once a day is enough to ensure oral health.
Use mouthwash- There is many benefits of mouthwash, including a reduction in the amount of acid in the mouth. Apart from that, it also helps in cleaning areas that are difficult to brush. Use the mouthwash recommended by the doctor.
Clean your tongue- Plaque can build-up on your tongue as well, causing bad mouth odour and affecting dental health. Thus, it is important to clean the tongue each time you brush.
Rinse after meals- It helps in removing food pieces between teeth.
Limit the intake of sugary and acidic food- Sugar converts into acid in the mouth and wears down the enamel of teeth. Similarly, acidic food is also harmful to the enamel. It is not necessary to avoid these foods, but you need to gargle each time you eat them.
Visit a dentist every 6 months- healthy habits will help you control the bacteria and ensure good oral health. But, it is better to visit a dentist twice a year for cleaning and checkups. A doctor can detect potential threats and recommend suitable dental health practices.
(Dr. Anjana Satyajit- Head- Dentistry, Artemis Hospitals)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
