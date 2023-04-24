8 Expert Tips That Can Help Prevent Teeth Sensitivity
In this article, we'll discuss what causes tooth sensitivity and how you can prevent it.
Teeth grinding can lead to sensitivity
Tooth sensitivity is a condition that causes a sharp pain or discomfort in the tooth when it is exposed to hot, cold, sweet, or acidic foods or drinks. The pain may be brief, but it can be severe enough to disrupt your daily routine. Tooth sensitivity can happen for a variety of causes, such as:
- Brushing too hard: Brushing your teeth too hard or using a toothbrush with hard bristles can wear down the tooth enamel, exposing the sensitive inner layers of the tooth.
- Gum recession: Gum recession can expose the sensitive roots of the teeth, which are not protected by enamel.
- Tooth decay: Cavities can lead to tooth sensitivity by exposing the inner layers of the tooth.
- Teeth grinding: Grinding your teeth can wear down the tooth enamel, making your teeth more sensitive.
- Dental procedures: Some dental procedures, such as teeth whitening or dental restorations, can cause temporary sensitivity.
How to prevent tooth sensitivity?
There are a number of strategies to stop tooth discomfort. Here are some tips to keep your teeth healthy and reduce the risk of sensitivity:
1. Brush and floss regularly
Use fluoride toothpaste and a soft-bristled toothbrush to brush your teeth twice a day. To get rid of plaque and food particles in between your teeth, floss at least once a day. Proper oral hygiene can prevent tooth decay, gum disease, and other dental problems that can lead to tooth sensitivity.
2. Use a desensitizing toothpaste
Desensitizing toothpaste has components that help block the transmission of pain signals from the tooth's surface to the nerve. Use desensitizing toothpaste as directed by your dentist to reduce tooth sensitivity.
3. Avoid acidic foods and drinks
Acidic foods and drinks, such as citrus fruits, soda, and wine, can erode the tooth enamel, making your teeth more sensitive.
4. Wear a mouthguard
If you grind your teeth while you sleep, talk to your dentist about wearing a mouthguard to protect your teeth from further damage.
5. Get regular dental check-ups
For a checkup and cleaning, visit the dentist every six months. Your dentist can identify dental problems early on and treat them before they lead to tooth sensitivity.
6. Avoid using tobacco products
Smoking or using other tobacco products can increase your risk of tooth sensitivity and other dental problems. Tobacco use can also stain your teeth, cause bad breath, and lead to gum disease and tooth loss. Quitting tobacco use is the best thing you can do for your overall health, including your dental health.
7. Limit your consumption of sugary foods and drinks
Consuming too much sugar can increase your risk of tooth decay, which can lead to tooth sensitivity. Try to limit your consumption of sugary foods and drinks, such as candy, soda, and energy drinks. If you do consume sugary foods or drinks, brush your teeth or rinse your mouth with water afterward to help remove any sugar that may be left on your teeth.
8. Use a fluoride mouthwash
Fluoride is a mineral that helps strengthen tooth enamel and protect against tooth decay. Using a fluoride mouthwash can help protect your teeth and reduce your risk of sensitivity.
Conclusion
Tooth sensitivity can be a painful and uncomfortable condition, but it's preventable. By following these tips and maintaining good oral hygiene, you can keep your teeth healthy and reduce the risk of tooth sensitivity. Consult your dentist if you are suffering from tooth sensitivity. They are able to identify the root of your sensitivity and suggest a suitable course of action. Keep in mind that sustaining good dental health requires prevention!
(Dr Nirali Patel, Smile Design Expert & Oral Implantologist FICOI, USA)
