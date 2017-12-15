ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Surgery »  Baby Born With Heart And Part Of Her Stomach Outside Her Body!

Baby Born With Heart And Part Of Her Stomach Outside Her Body!

Vanellope Hope Wilkins was diagnosed with a rare condition, which is medically termed as "ectopia cordis".
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Dec 15, 2017 02:09 IST
2-Min Read
Baby Born With Heart And Part Of Her Stomach Outside Her Body!

Newborn was diagnosed with a rare medical condition

In a shocking and surprising incident, a newborn baby survived a surgery which was done only an hour after her birth. In what can be termed as rarest of the rare condition, the baby was born with her heart and a part of her stomach outside her body. Vanellope Hope Wilkins was diagnosed with this condition, which is medically termed as "ectopia cordis". In a scan done on the 9th week of the pregnancy, the baby was seen having her heart and a part of her stomach developing outside her body.

The surgery was done at Glenfield Hospital in Leicester. The surgeons of the hospitals were initially under the impression that it was almost impossible to save the baby in such a condition. They recommended a termination to her parents as they had estimated the baby's chances of survival less than 10 %. However, the strong-willed mother of the baby, Naomi Findlay was determined that termination or giving up was simply not an option for her.

Frances Bu'Lock, the consultant paediatric cardiologist, was also under the impression that there were little or no chances of survival. He mentioned that he had seen a similar condition around 2 decades ago and that pregnancy was terminated.

RELATED STORIES

'Here's All You Need To Know About Plastic Surgeries'

'Conjoined Twins Separated Successfully In A Breakthrough Surgery'


But 3 surgeries later, the baby's heart was successfully moved into her chest. An artificial rib cage and sternum was created, and the surgery is now believed to be the successful case of ectopia cordis in the UK.

Naomi was given a December 24 as her due date, but she had to undergo an early operation on November 22. 

For the time being, doctors have reported little real-life Vanellope's health as normal, apart from the condition of her heart. Her overall health will now be dependent on her on going treatment. 



More from doctor ndtv

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

HOME REMEDIES

Your Guide To Home Remedies For Knee Pain Management
Your Guide To Home Remedies For Knee Pain Management

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Baby Born With Heart And Part Of Her Stomach Outside Her Body!

Here Are The Side Effects That Can Happen Due To Excessive Use Of Vitamin Supplement

Beware! These Can Be Early Signs Of A Deadly Heart Disease Coming Your Way

Viagra's Own Generic, Cheaper Version By Pfizer To Hit Markets Soon

Beat The Ill Effects Of Smog With Jaggery And Cranberries

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------