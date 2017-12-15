Baby Born With Heart And Part Of Her Stomach Outside Her Body!
Vanellope Hope Wilkins was diagnosed with a rare condition, which is medically termed as "ectopia cordis".
Newborn was diagnosed with a rare medical condition
In a shocking and surprising incident, a newborn baby survived a surgery which was done only an hour after her birth. In what can be termed as rarest of the rare condition, the baby was born with her heart and a part of her stomach outside her body. Vanellope Hope Wilkins was diagnosed with this condition, which is medically termed as "ectopia cordis". In a scan done on the 9th week of the pregnancy, the baby was seen having her heart and a part of her stomach developing outside her body.
The surgery was done at Glenfield Hospital in Leicester. The surgeons of the hospitals were initially under the impression that it was almost impossible to save the baby in such a condition. They recommended a termination to her parents as they had estimated the baby's chances of survival less than 10 %. However, the strong-willed mother of the baby, Naomi Findlay was determined that termination or giving up was simply not an option for her.
Frances Bu'Lock, the consultant paediatric cardiologist, was also under the impression that there were little or no chances of survival. He mentioned that he had seen a similar condition around 2 decades ago and that pregnancy was terminated.
But 3 surgeries later, the baby's heart was successfully moved into her chest. An artificial rib cage and sternum was created, and the surgery is now believed to be the successful case of ectopia cordis in the UK.
Naomi was given a December 24 as her due date, but she had to undergo an early operation on November 22.
For the time being, doctors have reported little real-life Vanellope's health as normal, apart from the condition of her heart. Her overall health will now be dependent on her on going treatment.
