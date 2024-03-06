Supradyn, NDTV Unite To Spread Awareness About Micronutrients Impact On Health
Supradyn's multivitamins play a crucial role in filling nutritional gaps by providing all necessary micronutrients.
A healthy body is a combination of many things - a holistic lifestyle, genetic factor and positive environmental contributors. While some of these factors may be beyond our control, maintaining a balanced diet and regular exercise are choices we can make.
The impact of exercise can be measured through parameters like BMI, but creating a balanced diet plan is a more complex task. While most people diligently track macronutrients like carbohydrates, fats, and proteins needed in their diet, micronutrients are often ignored.
Not having adequate micronutrients in your diet can have a far-reaching impact on your health because only up to 70% of our body's nutritional requirements can be met by our daily diet1 . Bridging this up to 30% gap requires raising awareness about the importance of micronutrients. To help the cause, Bayer Consumer Health's multivitamin brand, Supradyn, has partnered with NDTV to launch a campaign empowering the public with information on the vital role of micronutrients in overall health and well-being.
The campaign comes at a time when a study has found that 840 million people worldwide do not receive sufficient energy from their diets.2 Along with diet, one may need multivitamin to sustain the rest of the nutritional balance and have a healthy and vibrant life.
This is where Supradyn's multivitamins play an important role. It helps fill the nutritional gaps in a diet by providing the necessary micronutrients.
Recognising that significant lifestyle changes often start with small steps, Supradyn encourages individuals to take the #SupradynPledge for 28 days of 100% nutrition-committing to healthy eating, taking the right supplements daily, and living 100% fuller lives.
It's important to note that multivitamins are most effective when complemented by a balanced diet, as they can then more comprehensively and effectively address the body's nutritional needs.
