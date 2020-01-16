Yoga For Skin: Get Glowing Skin With These Yoga Poses
Healthy and glowing skin is a reflection of your health. With yoga, the combination of asanas such as Halasana, Karnapeedasana, Sarvangasana and Shirshasana can help to add radiance to your skin.
Few yoga poses can help you boost skin health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Yoga can help you boost skin health
- Yoga can also help you prevent several health issues
- Eat a healthy diet for glowing skin
Your skin is responsible for many important functions for your body. Your skin protects you from the ultraviolet light rays which can otherwise damage your cells. It is the shield that acts as a defence mechanism against many viruses and bacteria you are exposed to daily. A sign of healthy skin is that it produces vitamin D when it comes in contact with the sun, and vitamin D is important for many body functions. Healthy and glowing skin is a reflection of your health - both physical and mental. When your skin glows, it means that you lead a stress-free life. With yoga, the combination of asanas such as Halasana, Karnapeedasana, Sarvangasana and Shirshasana can help to add radiance to your skin. These asanas clear the pores of sinus, release tension and help you get glowing skin.
Skincare: Yoga poses for glowing skin
1. Halasana
Formation of the posture
- Lie down on your back
- Place your palms on the floor beside your body
- Using your abdominal muscles, lift your legs up 90 degrees
- Press your palms firmly onto the floor and allow your legs to fall back behind your head
- Allow your middle and lower back to lift off the floor to enable your toes to touch the floor behind; try to bring your chest as close to your chin as possible
- The palms can remain flat on the floor but one may bend the arms at the elbow and support the back with the palms as per their level of comfort
- Hold the asana for a while
Benefits
- It clears constipation and stomach disorders
- Halasana helps to reduce body fat
- Organs like thyroid, kidney, spleen and pancreas are stimulated
- It normalizes high blood pressure
- It is helpful for women suffering from menstrual disorders
- It improves memory power, therefore a student practicing this posture regularly will benefit immensely in his academic performance
- The reversed blood flow helps in keeping the skin nourished and young
- It helps to keep your back flexible and strong
Word of Advice - Those having lumbago, neck pain, spondylitis and high blood pressure should not practice this posture.
2. Sarvangasana
Formation of the posture
- Begin by lying down on your back
- Place your arms beside your body
- Gently lift your legs off the floor and position them perpendicular to the floor with feet facing the sky
- Slowly lift your pelvis and back off the floor
- Bring your forearms off the floor and place your palms on your back for support
- Try to achieve a straight line between your shoulder, torso, pelvis, legs and feet
- Try to touch your chin with your chest and focus your gaze towards your feet
Benefits
- Sarvangasana provides many of the benefits of Sirsasana and is easier to perform
- This asana is advisable for people suffering from Stage 1 and Stage 2 thyroid issues
- It helps in building core strength
- It helps in improving sense of balance
- It helps in reverse blood flow thus allowing for better blood supply to the face and in turn nourishing the skin and detoxes the body
- It gives strength and flexibility to the neck, shoulder and back
Word of Advice
- Practitioners with wrist, neck or shoulder issues should refrain from performing this asana
- Women must refrain from performing this asana during menstruation or pregnancy
- Practitioners who are suffering from enlarged thyroid, liver or spleen, cervical spondylitis, slipped disc and high blood pressure or other heart ailments must refrain from performing this asana
Having great skin boosts your confidence and self-esteem in social circles. When you stay away from stress, it shows on your skin. Worry, anxiety and depression make the skin listless and dull. Yoga practices can help to revitalize your health, and bring back the shine on your skin. Along with this, you should also add plenty of fruits and vegetables to your diet and follow a proper skincare routine. You can also try massages that can stimulate the skin and keep it looking nourished and moisturised.
(Grand Master Akshar is a Yoga Master, Spiritual Guide and Lifestyle Coach)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
