Do You Know Whats Double Sunscreen? Dr. Jaishree Sharad Throws Light
If you are wondering what the meaning of double sunscreen everyone's talking about these days, Dr. Jaishree Sharad has the answer.
Reapplying sunscreen is essential to maintain its effects
It's imperative to take care of your skin in this summer heat. If you don't take extra effort to protect your skin, the harmful sun rays may damage the outermost layer of your body in many ways. Some of the most common skin issues in this season include tanning, Sunspots, and even premature ageing in many cases. So, in order to prevent all this, it's safe to apply sunscreen every day and especially, when you are carrying out some outdoor activities. However, many of you who are used to applying sunscreen may feel like a mere layer isn't enough to give the kind of protection you are seeking. So, can you double the layer? Yes, certainly. Dermatologist Dr. Jaishree Sharad talks about double sunscreen and explains why it's important.
What is double sunscreen exactly?
Elaborating the same, Dr. Jaishree Sharad says it's just applying a regular sunscreen on your face and neck and topping it up with a tinted moisturiser or tinted sunscreen, or tinted BB cream. Wondering what are tinted products and how they help? Worry not. The dermatologist further says, “Tinted products have iron oxide in them which protects the skin from Infrared rays, blue light as well as visible light.” Which in turn, adds to the existing efficacy of the sunscreen. She further expresses that double sunscreen is a great way to keep skin protected whether you are outdoors or indoors.
Take a look:
While discussing sunscreen, you must also have an idea about its reapplication as well. One of the most common questions related to sunscreen is whether should you apply it every two to three hours. To answer this, Dr Jaishree Sharad says that if you are spending time at home being indoors, with no daylight coming in and no harsh lights, then you can just apply sunscreen once during the start of your day. However, be careful if you have to step out even for some time in this scorching heat. Re-apply sunscreen every two to three hours if you are going out of the house. This stands true even if you are going to face harsh camera lights. If you have makeup on then probably you can use a powder sunscreen or makeup with SPF, she adds. This is important because the effect of even the best sunscreens wears off within 2-3 hours.
Do not forget to apply sunscreen before stepping out of the house at any cost if you want to protect your skin.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
