Want To Look Beautiful As A Peacock? Nutritionist Pooja Makhija Has A Solution
Nutritionist Pooja Makhija spills the beans on a protein-rich diet in an Instagram post
Chicken and other protein-rich foods boost our skin health
Ever wondered the reason why peacocks are beautiful? Nutritionist Pooja Makhija spills the beans in an Instagram post. The expert tells that peacocks follow an omnivorous diet, which includes fruits, vegetables, berries, and protein. They follow a protein-rich diet, as the protein plays a pivotal role in maintaining all the increscent colours, and the plumage. Pooja Makhija states that “73 per cent of urban India lack enough protein and are protein malnourished.” In addition, 93 per cent of them are unaware of their daily protein requirements. So, what is the impact of protein deficiency, you may ask?
The nutritionist shares that protein malnutrition leads to several symptoms like “lowered immunity, hair fall, muscle wasting and weakness, joint pains, faster wrinkles, and ageing.” Whereas the long-term deficiency in childhood affects growth, height, and mental development.
Mentioning that “proteins are crucial in every meal” nutritionist Pooja Makhija says “they are the silent warrior that helps your body repair itself, correct wear and tear, fight infections, and build immunity.”
In order to get beautiful hair, skin, and eyes that shine, the nutritionist suggests people to tank up on their protein.
Watch Pooja Makhija's video here:
Eating protein-rich foods such as eggs, and chicken daily can become boring. Here are some foods you can have that are rich in protein.
1. Greek Yoghurt desserts
Greek Yogurt is a yummy source of protein. High in protein, vitamins, antioxidants, and probiotics, Greek yoghurt maintains gut health.
2. Quinoa
Quinoa is a healthier alternative for being an excellent source of protein. Along with protein it also has tons of fibre, and it can be cooked and served like rice, added to salads, as well as cooked like poha.
3. Seeds
Hemp seeds, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, and so on are great sources of protein. They can be eaten raw as well as you can sprinkle them onto your fruits, salads, and oats.
4. Vegetable salads
If you follow a plant-based diet, vegetables such as broccoli, kale, spinach, green peas, and many more are a great source of protein. You can prepare a tasty salad bowl with vegetables and a couple of dressings.
5. Chicken
Chicken can be consumed in a salad, you can cook it into various curries, and it also acts as a sandwich filling. You can also pop in some chicken chunks in your bowl of pasta, noodles, and so on.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
