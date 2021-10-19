Not Just Bones, Vitamin D Is Beneficial To Your Skin Too, Here's How
Vitamin D also known as the sunshine vitamin can help you maintain healthy and glowing skin. Let's find out how.
Vitamin D helps in absorption of calcium from the foods and drinks consumed
Our body needs various kinds of vitamins and minerals to work properly. Lack of any vitamins can create various problems. Our skin and hair also require some vitamins and minerals. Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin and considered as one of the most critical vitamins for biological function. Skin is the natural reservoir for its production, triggered by UV light into synthesis. Our gut through a healthy diet and skin through sunlight are the two main sources of vitamin D. It is made in two forms such as vitamin D3 in the skin and D2 and D3 in the gut, which are further modified by our kidneys. Lack of exposure to the sunlight and poor diet are the two most common reasons for vitamin D deficiency. Low vitamin D in the body can lead to many skin problems such as dry skin.
Vitamin D also has antibacterial properties. Its deficiency can trigger acne and breakouts. It makes the skin barrier weaker and more vulnerable. The deficiency can lead to the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Sunlight plays a major role in helping the body to generate vitamin D. Sunlight can lead to a biochemical reaction in the skin that eventually leads to the production of active vitamin D. More than sufficient exposure to sunlight can cause skin cancer and is therefore not recommended especially without a high SPF sunscreen. However there are several food sources that are rich in the nutrient you can consume as an alternative such as egg yolk, certain fishes (salmon, sardines, tuna), and foods enriched with vitamin D.
Here are some benefits of Vitamin D for your healthy and glowing skin:
- Vitamin D helps to reduce inflammation. It acts as a mild-to-moderate anti-inflammatory, used clinically as a cream in the treatment of conditions like psoriasis, eczema, and vitiligo. It helps to reduce exuberant inflammation, alleviating symptoms for those suffering from these conditions.
- It improves the skin barrier function and protects the skin from germs and harmful chemicals
- Vitamin D decreases environmental damages. It acts as an antioxidant and a topical vitamin D can also squelch damaging environmental oxidants that cause premature aging.
- It locks in the moisture, thus preventing any kinds of dehydration of the skin.
- It normalizes cell turnover and prevents the build-up of dead cells on the skin's surface that lead to psoriasis plaques.
- It enhances immunity of the skin by boosting the production of cells of the immune system. It also regulates the activity of the immune cells to prevent overactivation of the immune system.
- It acts as a steroid, working within a cell's nucleus to stimulate proliferation, regulate function, and potentially stabilize genes. It acts as a protective role in cancers.
- It has antimicrobial effects on the skin.
- It helps to play a role in the normal maturation of the skin barrier, the skin's immune system, wound healing, and the hair growth cycle. Low levels of vitamin D in the body makes the skin dry, delayed wound healing, psoriasis, and hair loss.
- It also regulates oil production through sebaceous glands present in the skin.
(Dr. Ajay Rana is a Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician. Also, the Founder and Director of ILAMED)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
