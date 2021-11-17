Take Care Of Your Skin This Winter With These Smart Tips
In winter, the skin gets dehydrated and can appear flaky, dull and dry. Here are some tips to deal with skin issues during the cold season.
Tips to take care of your skin during the ongoing winter season
For every season, there's a specific skincare protocol as the skin tends to behave differently during summers, monsoons and winters. If the monsoon season means humidity and oily skin, it gets dry during the winters. So how do you keep track of your skincare routine? Dr Kiran Sethi, a dermatologist, has shared some tips on Instagram on how to take care of your skin during the ongoing winter season. The first thing to do, she said, is to keep the skin adequately hydrated, which makes it smooth and radiant and gives it an even tone.
It is all but natural to think of water when talking about hydrating the skin. It means increasing the water content of the skin. If the skin is dehydrated, it can appear flaky, dull and dry. To achieve this, Dr Kiran Sethi has a five-step solution. Here they are:
1.Change the face wash. The facewash determines what the skin looks like. Cut out anything that is heavy, foaming, anti-acne and anti-oil – unless your doctor has told you otherwise.
2.Gentle cleansing is the key, added the dermatologist. Since the skin is usually dry and rash, make the cleansing process gentle so as to not rub the skin the wrong way. You can use a milk or oil cleanser.
3.Choose a hydrating serum. Include a hydrating serum into your skincare routine. A hydrating serum that has hyaluronic acid is best suited for this season.
4.Pick heavier moisturisers, which have Omega 3 fatty acids and ceramides. Ceramides are fatty acids that maintain barrier function, help hold in moisture and keep the bad stuff out.
5.Use a cream-based sunblock. The basic difference between sunscreen and sunblock is the way they protect the skin from Sun's harmful UV rays. Sunblock, as the name suggests, blocks UV rays by forming a physical shield, while sunscreen absorbs these rays before they reach the skin.
Check Dr. Kiran Sethi's Instagram post here:
So, try these smart tips to make a smooth transition from monsoon to winter.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
