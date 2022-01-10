ASK OUR EXPERTS

Why Are There Dark Patches On My Arms And Legs? It Could Be Macular Amyloidosis; Know More

Why Are There Dark Patches On My Arms And Legs? It Could Be Macular Amyloidosis; Know More

What is Macular Amyloidosis? Is it more common in females? Lets find out more
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Jan 10, 2022 11:23 IST
4-Min Read
Dark patches on arms and legs can be macular amyloidosis

Many times we come across people who have dark patches on the arms, forearms, upper back and legs. Sometimes we ourselves suffer from this skin problem but do not pay enough attention to them. Why are there dark patches on the skin? More precisely, what leads to these dark patches becoming visible on the upper skin. Dr Jaishree Sharad, a dermatologist, has said that this skin condition is known as Macular Amyloidosis. A person having this condition will show patches of dark skin colour due to the accumulation of abnormal proteins called amyloid.

Causes

Macular Amyloidosis can show up in any person but it is more common in females. Dr Sharad said, in an Instagram post, that it can be caused by prolonged ultraviolet exposure, friction due to loofah or scrubs and even scratching frequently. A person having hyperthyroidism and diabetes is more likely to develop Macular Amyloidosis. And, it can also be genetic, meaning an increased likelihood of its occurrence based on a person's genetic makeup.


Solutions

The dermatologist also outlined a few solutions to manage Macular Amyloidosis. She added it's always good to apply sunscreen around the area where these patches occur. Avoid using a nylon loofah/scrub to not further aggravate it. When outside, wear full-sleeved clothes. Also, it's wise to get thyroid hormones and diabetes tested to see if these could be behind the skin problem. Applying creams containing lactic acid or retinol or glycolic acid can be helpful. Additionally, you may opt for salicylic and TCA peels. But consult your dermatologist if the condition persists.

Check Dr Sharad's post here:

The dermatologist regularly updates her followers about different types of skin problems and how to manage them. Previously, she busted some myths about hair and hair growth. Titled “Hair Oil Myths”, the post said hair oil undoubtedly nourished the hair but to think that it can boost hair growth or cause them to fall is pure fiction.


Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

