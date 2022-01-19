These Foods Can Help You Get A Glowing Skin In Winter, Says Dr Geetika Mittal
Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta shares a video enlisting winter foods that help bring that glow to your skin and keep it healthy
There is a direct correlation between one's diet and skin health
The harsh effects of winter can be felt in many ways. The dipping temperatures may be soothing for some people but can be a major cause of discomfort for others. The skin suffers the most during winter. That's mostly due to the low humidity in the air, which dries up the skin. Dry flaky skin is a major health issue. Generally, people try to solve it by regularly applying moisturisers and lotions to their skin. While these external applications can help rejuvenate the skin to some extent, they cannot compete with a wholesome diet. If you want healthy, glowing skin during winter, focus on your diet.
Dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta shared a few tips on the correlation between diet and skin health in winter. Her video, titled, ‘Winter foods for healthy and glowing skin', speaks volumes about nourishing the skin internally. The caption states, “Nourish your skin from the inside out with Dr Geetika's top winter foods for radiant, healthy skin.”
Dr Gupta explained the role of food to maintain glowing skin. She also suggested the foods that you can have to nourish the skin from within. Here is her list:
Carrots
Carrots are a rich source of carotenoids, that get stored in the skin and act as barriers against harmful UV radiations. They also help protect the skin against cancers. Carrots are also rich in vitamins A and C, which protect against signs of ageing, help induce even skin tone and texture and clear up acne.
Beetroots
Beetroots help in the detoxification the skin by removing impurities.
Green leafy vegetables
Winter is the time for fresh, green, leafy vegetables. You can choose between kale, spinach or mustard leaves, or any other local greens available. These are a great source of iron, which heal visible wound marks. They also contain vitamin K, which acts as an antioxidant, reduces signs of ageing, and helps treat dark circles under the eyes.
Berries
Strawberries, blueberries, and other local varieties are abundant during winter. These are rich sources of antioxidants such as glutathione, which helps to balance free radicals, and prevents inflammation in the skin cells.
Here is the video:
Take care of your skin this winter with these tips by Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta.
