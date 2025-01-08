These 3 Skincare Products Do Not Deserve A Spot On Your Shelf
"Not every skincare product deserves a spot on your shelf! Here are 3 super unnecessary products you can skip," Dr. Bhatia wrote in the caption of the video.
It is of utmost importance to take care of your skin for that radiant glow. From cleansing to application of serums, your skincare routine might have more than one step. For healthy and glowing skin you might have to invest in more than one skincare product. However, you will find the market flooded with a wide range of skincare products. Some of these can be labelled as essential while others can be absolutely unnecessary. But how can one determine this? In an Instagram post, dermatologist, Dr. Jushya Bhatia shared the top 3 unnecessary skincare products that you don't require. Keep reading to know more.
Skincare products you do not require according to dermatologist
1. Very expensive moisturiser:
"The ingredients are more important than the price," said Dr. Bhatia. She has also mentioned one should look for key ingredients and those are:
- Hyaluronic acid
- Ceramides
- Pentavitin
2. Gentle wipes
"They are convenient but at what cost," mentioned the dermatologist. She explained that even the most gentle wipes can strip the natural barrier of your skin, leaving it wrinkled, red and irritated. Plus, they are super unfriendly to the environment.
3. Topical collagen
"It is not going to be effective because the particles are too large to penetrate your skin's surface. Instead, choose products that increase your collagen synthesis like retinols or peptides," the expert said.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
