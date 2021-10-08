The Ultimate Guide To Facial Serums: Heres How You Can Choose The Right Serum For Your Skin
Skincare tips: You do not need to use all serums but you should know which one suits you best.
Skincare tips: You should not use more than 3-4 drops of serum at a time
Are you confused about the different types of serums? Wait. You do not need to use every serum on your skin. But you must choose the right one. At one point, you may use four serums at most but you should know how to use them well. You can alternate between them. Dr Jaishree Sharad, dermatologist, talked about it all in a video so that you can learn how to use it. She suggested that you should select your serums based on the factors like age, skin condition, oily skin, dry skin and hyperpigmentation. Here are all the details Dr Sharad shared about serums.
All about serums you need to know
What is a serum?
It is a power-packed highly concentrated solution. Therefore it seeps into the skin much deeper than any cream or ointment.
When to apply a serum?
Apply it immediately after cleansing your face or after cleansing and toning. Do not apply the serum after putting moisturiser or sunscreen or night cream.
How much serum should you apply?
Since it is a concentrated solution, you do not need to use more than four to five drops. Use it on the face as well as the neck.
Serums are of different kinds. Some can be used in the day and night too, whereas others can be used only at night.
Here are some of the day or morning serums:
Niacinamide: It is anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and helps in building ceramides that are the building blocks in our skin. Therefore, it helps in skin repair and hydration.
Vitamin C: It is a potent antioxidant and protects the skin from ultraviolet A and B rays and blue light. It helps in skin repair, DNA cell repair, anti-ageing, reducing hyperpigmentation. Most Vitamin C preparations have an oil base, which can clog the pores in oily skin.
Hyaluronic acid: It is a hydrating agent already present in our skin, bones, joints and retina. It helps in plumping the skin and also works as an anti-ageing agent. Can be used by all age groups and all skin types.
Here are the night serums:
Alpha hydroxy acids (AHA): Glycolic acid has anti-ageing properties. Lactic acid has moisturising and skin lightening properties. Mandelic acid is good for sensitive skin. Citric acid is for people with blemishes.
Beta hydroxy acids (BHA): Salicylic acid helps in unclogging the pores and reduces whiteheads and blackheads.
Retinoids: It is a Vitamin A derivatives. Do not combine it with AHA, BHA and Vitamin C. Helps reduce oiliness, acne, blemishes. Should not be used by women who want to conceive.
"Don't use serums if you have sensitive skin, skin that is itchy and flaky, rosacea, acne. Use it with a dermatologist's consultation," Dr Shard adds.
Here is the video:
That's a helpful guidebook on how to use serums on your skin. Follow these guidelines and keep skin issues at bay.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
