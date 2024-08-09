Home »  Skin »  Want To Choose The Perfect Serum According To Your Skin Type? Expert Explains

In her recent Instagram post, Dr Jaishree Sharad shared best face serums to use according to your skin type.
  By: NDTV Health Desk    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Aug 9, 2024 07:11 IST
4-Min Read
Ceramides serve to seal in moisture while also acting as a protective barrier

We're all looking for the holy grail product that will give us the glowing skin of our dreams but when it comes to selecting the best facial serums, we often get confused thanks to the plethora of options available in the market. To help you through this conundrum, Dr Jaishree Sharad has shared her guide about choosing the best serums according to your skin requirements. Jaishree posted a video on her Instagram revealing the best serums for different skin types. 

In addition to the use of face serums, you may also follow a nighttime skincare routine to optimize your skin overnight. To discover the substances that work their magic while you sleep peacefully, we've compiled a list of the top five ingredients with rejuvenating advantages. Try these overnight skincare ingredients, which guarantee a glow and are ideal for nighttime use. 

1. Lactic acid

Lactic acid is one of the most popular alpha hydroxy acids, and it is used to improve skin tone and texture while also gently exfoliating the skin. 

2. Niacinamide

Among its several advantages, Niacinamide has been shown to reverse and prevent indications of skin aging, brighten and smooth skin, moisturize, and strengthen the skin barrier. 

3. Retinoids

This powerful type of Vitamin A illuminates skin, heals outbreaks, and improves overall skin texture.

4. Ceramides

Ceramides serve to seal in moisture while also acting as a protective barrier against environmental stressors. Many people with naturally dry skin can benefit from ceramides.

5. Squalane Oil

Squalane is a plant-derived form of squalene, which is naturally present in the skin. It is an effective element in skin-care products for treating UV damage, improving suppleness, and replenishing the skin barrier. 

Try these face serums based on your skin type and goals for better skin health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.


Trending Diseases