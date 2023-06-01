Home »  Skin »  Summer Heat Can Cause Sunburns; Try These Quick Home Remedies For Relief

Summer Heat Can Cause Sunburns; Try These Quick Home Remedies For Relief

Using home remedies such as aloe vera, cold compress, and hydration, can help to soothe the skin and reduce inflammation and pain, read on for quick remedies.
Sunburns cause the skin to become red and inflamed

Sunburns are a type of skin damage caused by too much exposure to the sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays. The skin becomes red, inflamed, and painful to the touch. In severe cases, blisters and peeling skin may occur, which can also cause itching and discomfort. Sunburns are most common in the summer months when people spend more time outdoors in the sun.

Home remedies can potentially help in relieving the pain and discomfort associated with sunburns. In this article, we list some easy and quick home remedies that may be helpful in treating sunburns. However, make sure to use these remedies in addition to proper medication and doctor-suggested treatment.

9 Home remedies that can help treat sunburns:



1. Cool compress

This is the easiest and quickest remedy for sunburn. Take a clean cloth and soak it in cold water. Now, wring out the excess water and place the cool cloth on the affected area. Repeat the process every few minutes to soothe the sunburn.



2. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is one of the most commonly used home remedies for sunburns. Aloe Vera gel has anti-inflammatory properties that can provide relief to sunburned skin. Cut an aloe vera leaf, extract the gel and apply it on the affected area. Repeat the process every few hours.

3. Tea bags

Wet tea bags of green tea or black tea and place them on your sunburned area. The tannins present in tea can help reduce inflammation and restore the skin's pH balance.

4. Yogurt

Yogurt is another effective home remedy for sunburn. It contains probiotics which can help soothe inflamed skin. Apply cold plain yogurt on your sunburned skin and let it sit for 15-20 minutes.

5. Milk

Milk is also a great remedy for sunburn relief. It contains lactic acid which can help soothe and exfoliate the skin. Pour some cold milk into a bowl and use a clean cloth to apply it on the sunburned area.

6. Coconut oil

Coconut oil is a natural moisturizer that can help soothe sunburned skin. Apply some coconut oil on your sunburn and gently massage it on your skin.

7. Oatmeal

Oatmeal can help soothe sunburn through its anti-inflammatory properties. Add a handful of oatmeal to a bathtub filled with cool water and soak in the mixture for about 15 minutes.

8. Vinegar

Vinegar can help soothe sunburn through its acidic properties. Mix equal parts of vinegar and water and spray it on your sunburned area. Alternatively, dip a clean cloth in the mixture and apply it to the affected area.

9. Cucumber

Cucumber has a cooling effect on the skin and can help soothe sunburned skin. Slice a cucumber and place the slices on your sunburn for a few minutes. Repeat the process every few hours.

In conclusion, sunburns are a type of skin damage caused by too much exposure to UV rays, and they can be painful and uncomfortable. However, using home remedies can help to soothe the skin and reduce inflammation and pain.

It is important to remember that home remedies may not be enough to fully treat severe sunburns, and in such cases, medical attention may be necessary. To prevent sunburns, it is recommended to limit time in the sun, wear protective clothing, and apply sunscreen with a high SPF.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

