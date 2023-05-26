Strawberry Skin After Waxing? Here Are Tips To Treat It
By properly preparing the skin before waxing and taking care of the skin afterward, this condition can be prevented or minimised.
Strawberry skin, also known as chicken skin or folliculitis, is a condition that occurs after waxing, shaving, or any other hair removal method. It is characterised by the appearance of small red bumps or dots on the skin, which resemble the texture of a strawberry. This condition can be unsightly, uncomfortable, and even painful and can occur anywhere on the body where hair is removed.
The primary cause of strawberry skin after waxing is ingrown hairs. When the hair follicle is removed from the root during waxing, the hair has to grow back through the skin. This process can cause the hair to curl or grow at an angle, resulting in hair that appears to be trapped under the skin. Ingrown hairs can become infected, causing inflammation and the appearance of red, bumpy skin.
Another cause of strawberry skin after waxing is skin irritation. Sensitive skin can react to the waxing process, causing redness, itching, and discomfort. If the skin is not properly prepared or cared for after waxing, it can become dry, flaky, and rough, exacerbating the appearance of strawberry skin.
Bacteria on the skin can also contribute to the development of strawberry skin after waxing. When hair follicles are removed during waxing, the open follicles can become vulnerable to bacteria and fungi that can infect the skin. This can cause pimples, red bumps, and other forms of folliculitis.
To prevent strawberry skin after waxing, it is essential to properly prepare the skin before waxing. This can involve exfoliating the skin to remove dead skin cells, moisturizing to soften the skin, and avoiding any irritants that may cause inflammation.
After waxing, it is crucial to keep the skin clean and dry, avoid tight clothing that may rub against the skin, and avoid touching the area with dirty hands. You can treat and prevent strawberry skin by taking the necessary steps. Continue reading as we share tips to manage strawberry skin.
Tips to treat and prevent strawberry skin:
1. Stay hydrated
Keeping your skin well-hydrated is key to preventing and treating strawberry skin. Drink at least 8-10 glasses of water per day to help flush out toxins and keep your skin supple and smooth.
2. Exfoliate regularly
Exfoliating your skin regularly can help get rid of dead skin cells and prevent clogged pores, which can contribute to the appearance of strawberry skin. Use a gentle scrub or exfoliating tool on your skin once or twice per week.
3. Moisturise daily
Moisturising your skin daily can help to improve its texture and prevent the formation of strawberry skin. Use a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturiser that won't clog your pores.
4. Wear sunscreen
Sun exposure can exacerbate the appearance of strawberry skin, so it's important to wear sunscreen every day to protect your skin. Use sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and reapply it every 2 hours if you're spending time in the sun.
5. Avoid tight clothing
Wearing tight clothing can cause friction and irritation on your skin, which can lead to the formation of strawberry skin. Wear loose-fitting, breathable clothing to allow your skin to breathe and reduce the risk of irritation.
In summary, strawberry skin after waxing is a common condition that can be caused by a variety of factors, including ingrown hairs, skin irritation, and bacterial infection. Taking steps to treat and prevent them can help maintain good skin health.
