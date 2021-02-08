Skincare: What Are The Benefits Of Dry Brushing? Here's A Step By Step Guide For Dry Brushing
Dry brushing is a process that helps in exfoliating the skin. In this, you use a brush and gently massage your body. Dry brushing can offer your skin and body multiple benefits. The brush is usually made of natural-fibre bristles. Dry brushing should be done in a particular pattern. Exfoliation helps in removing dead skin cells and impurities or dust particles that may accumulate on the skin. It also helps in eliminating toxins from the body. In this article, here are some benefits of dry brushing. Also, know the correct method to do dry brushing as explained by dermatologist Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta.
Skincare tips: How should you dry brush? Know the benefits
1. You can either dry brush pre or post-shower
2. Always use a non-toxic soap
3. Gently make long sweeping motions towards the centre of your body, i.e. the heart
4. Over your abdomen, brush in circular motions
5. Brush over each area 5-6 times
What are the benefits of dry brushing?
1. It supports your lymphatic system and helps the body's lymph to fight off infections. It helps your body get rid of toxins and makes it easier for the body to sweat.
2. Dry brushing also helps prevent swelling and fluid retention.
3. Better body circulation is one of the notable benefits of dry brushing. It can help ensure better blood circulation in each area.
4. It helps break down cellulite.
5. And of course, it exfoliates your skin! Exfoliation helps unclog pores and prevents acne. It helps you prevent blackheads and improves skin texture.
A word of caution- Do not brush your skin too hard. Also, avoid dry brushing if you have sensitive skin.
(Dr. Geetika Mittal is a dermatologist at Delhi)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
