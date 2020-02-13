ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Skin »  Skincare: Top Ingredients You Should Never Apply On Your Face To Maintain Healthy Skin

Skincare: Top Ingredients You Should Never Apply On Your Face To Maintain Healthy Skin

To achieve healthy skin you must consume a diet. You should also avoid few ingredients that can harm your skin. Here are a few things you should not apply on your face.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Feb 13, 2020 05:24 IST
2-Min Read
Skincare: Top Ingredients You Should Never Apply On Your Face To Maintain Healthy Skin

Avoid applying these ingredients on your face

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Avoid applying egg whites on your face
  2. Avoid using body lotion on your face
  3. Here are some ingredients you should not apply on your face

Clear smooth skin is a dream of every girl. Several factors like increased pollution, poor skincare routine and unhealthy diet and lifestyle can increase skin issues. Acne, dry skin, dark spots, signs of ageing are some common skin issues that you may experience. Some practices and foods are extremely unhealthy for your skin like it is always advised to not to touch your face very often as it can contribute to acne. Similarly, spicy and oily foods are a big no for your skin. Some ingredients are good for your skin while others are not. Here are some things that you should never use on your face to avoid skin issues.

Skincare: Do not apply these on your skin to avoid skin issues


RELATED STORIES
related

Skincare: Save Your Skin From Post-Workout Acne With These Tips

Skincare tips: Post-workout acne can be a result of sweat or other environmental factors. Here are some tips to protect your skin from post-workout acne.

related

Anti-Ageing Tips: Fight The Signs Of Ageing With These Tips To Maintain A Youthful Skin

Skincare tips: Some healthy practices can help you fight the signs of ageing. From a healthy diet to a proper skincare routine, you can follow various steps delay the signs of ageing. Read here to know some anti-ageing tips.

1. Body lotion

After applying lotion in hands, many apply the leftover lotion on their face. Sometime during the winter season, few apply body lotion on their face to avoid dryness. Body lotions contain more oil than required by your face. Face creams contain the perfect amount of oil and moisture required by your face. Avoid body lotion as much possible and try face cream that suits your skin type.

e4te4u1o

Do not apply body lotion on your face
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Egg whites

The benefits of egg for skin and hair are quite famous. Egg white is loaded with some skin benefits. But it may also have some risks. If you are allergic to egg whites avoid applying it on your face as well. It may also lead to salmonella infection. Some may also experience skin irritation or infections.

Also read: Fight Skin Problems With Turmeric; Learn Ways To Use For Glowing Skin

3. Rubbing alcohol

Many DIY ideas involve the use of rubbing alcohol. It is also present in a few products. Rubbing alcohol can make your skin extremely dry. It can also cause skin irritation. You should check the presence of rubbing alcohol in skincare products before buying them.

oedil9ho

Rubbing alcohol can make your skin dry
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Too hot water

Too hot water can be harmful for your skin. Even too cold water is bad for your face. Water should be not too cold not too hot to avoid skin issues. High temperatures can ruin the moisture of your skin.

Also read: 5 Mistakes You Should Avoid For A Glowing Skin

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Bid Good Bye To Chronic Acidity With These 10 Home Remedies Suggested By Our Expert
Bid Good Bye To Chronic Acidity With These 10 Home Remedies Suggested By Our Expert

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Coronavirus Update: WHO Team Arrives In China As Death Toll Crosses 1000

Coronavirus Can Stay Infectious On Surfaces For Up To 9 Days, Says Research

Working In Shifts May Increase The Risk Of Heart Diseases, Stroke And Type-2 Diabetes, Says Study

Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 908 On Monday, 40,171 Are The Total Number Of Confirmed Cases

Coronavirus Death Toll Spikes To 490 With 3,887 New Confirmed Cases; Follow These Important Steps For Prevention

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases