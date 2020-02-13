Skincare: Top Ingredients You Should Never Apply On Your Face To Maintain Healthy Skin
Clear smooth skin is a dream of every girl. Several factors like increased pollution, poor skincare routine and unhealthy diet and lifestyle can increase skin issues. Acne, dry skin, dark spots, signs of ageing are some common skin issues that you may experience. Some practices and foods are extremely unhealthy for your skin like it is always advised to not to touch your face very often as it can contribute to acne. Similarly, spicy and oily foods are a big no for your skin. Some ingredients are good for your skin while others are not. Here are some things that you should never use on your face to avoid skin issues.
Skincare: Do not apply these on your skin to avoid skin issues
1. Body lotion
After applying lotion in hands, many apply the leftover lotion on their face. Sometime during the winter season, few apply body lotion on their face to avoid dryness. Body lotions contain more oil than required by your face. Face creams contain the perfect amount of oil and moisture required by your face. Avoid body lotion as much possible and try face cream that suits your skin type.
2. Egg whites
The benefits of egg for skin and hair are quite famous. Egg white is loaded with some skin benefits. But it may also have some risks. If you are allergic to egg whites avoid applying it on your face as well. It may also lead to salmonella infection. Some may also experience skin irritation or infections.
3. Rubbing alcohol
Many DIY ideas involve the use of rubbing alcohol. It is also present in a few products. Rubbing alcohol can make your skin extremely dry. It can also cause skin irritation. You should check the presence of rubbing alcohol in skincare products before buying them.
4. Too hot water
Too hot water can be harmful for your skin. Even too cold water is bad for your face. Water should be not too cold not too hot to avoid skin issues. High temperatures can ruin the moisture of your skin.
