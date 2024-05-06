Skincare Tips: Summer Superfoods For Glowing Skin
Below we share a list of summer superfoods you must add to your diet for healthy, glowing skin.
Incorporating nutrient-dense superfoods can nourish your skin and hydrate in hot summer months
Superfoods can boost skin health during the summer months. Summer brings increased exposure to sunlight and higher temperatures, which can lead to dehydration, sun damage, and other skin concerns.
Incorporating nutrient-dense superfoods into your diet during this time can provide essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and hydration to help protect and nourish your skin. Read on as we share a list of summer superfoods you must add to your diet for healthy, glowing skin.
10 Summer superfoods for glowing healthy skin:
1. Berries
Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are rich in antioxidants such as vitamin C and anthocyanins, which help fight free radicals and reduce inflammation. Enjoy them fresh in salads, smoothies, or as a snack.
2. Watermelon
This hydrating fruit contains lycopene, which protects skin from sun damage and improves circulation, giving your skin a healthy glow. Enjoy it fresh or blend it into refreshing juices and smoothies.
3. Cucumbers
With high water content, cucumbers keep your skin hydrated and flush out toxins. They also contain silica, which promotes collagen production for firm and supple skin. Enjoy them sliced in salads, infused in water, or as a snack.
4. Tomatoes
Rich in lycopene, tomatoes protect skin from UV damage and improve skin texture. Cooked tomatoes or tomato paste are even more beneficial as the lycopene becomes more bioavailable. Enjoy them in salads, soups, or sauces.
5. Avocado
Packed with healthy fats and vitamin E, avocados moisturise the skin from within and protect against premature aging. Enjoy them sliced on toast, in salads, or blended into creamy smoothies.
6. Spinach
This leafy green is loaded with vitamins A and C, which promote skin repair and renewal. It also contains iron and chlorophyll, which detoxify the skin and improve complexion. Enjoy it raw in salads, sautéed, or blended into smoothies.
7. Salmon
Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon reduces inflammation and keeps skin hydrated. It also contains astaxanthin, a powerful antioxidant that improves skin elasticity. Enjoy grilled, baked, or poached for a delicious and skin-nourishing meal.
8. Coconut
Whether in the form of coconut water, oil, or flesh, coconuts are hydrating and contain medium-chain fatty acids that nourish the skin from within. Coconut oil can also be used topically as a moisturiser or in DIY skincare recipes.
9. Turmeric
This golden spice contains curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that promote a clear and radiant complexion. Add it to curries, smoothies, or golden milk for a skin-boosting boost.
10. Dark chocolate
High-quality dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa contains flavonoids that improve blood flow to the skin, giving it a healthy glow. Enjoy it in moderation as a treat or add cocoa powder to smoothies or desserts for a skin-loving indulgence.
Remember, while these superfoods can certainly enhance your skin's health and appearance, it's important to maintain a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains for overall well-being. Additionally, staying hydrated, getting enough sleep, and practicing good skincare habits are essential for radiant skin.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
