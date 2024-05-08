Home »  Skin »  Skincare Tips: Summer Diet Tips For Glowing Skin

In this article, we share summer diet tips to help keep your skin glowing and hydrated.
Vitamin E is a potent antioxidant that protects the skin from oxidative stress and UV damage

What you eat has an impact on your overall health, including your skin health. While some summer foods can lead to acne and other skin-related issues, some can help keep your skin hydrated and supple. Keep reading as we share summer diet tips to help keep your skin glowing and hydrated.

10 Summer diet tips for glowing skin:

1. Stay hydrated



Proper hydration helps maintain skin moisture, elasticity, and suppleness. It flushes out toxins and promotes a healthy complexion. Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Include hydrating foods like watermelon, cucumber, and citrus fruits in your diet.

2. Eat antioxidant-rich foods



Antioxidants help protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals, UV radiation, and environmental pollutants. They promote collagen production and skin repair. Include colourful fruits and vegetables like berries, oranges, tomatoes, and leafy greens in your meals.

3. Consume omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids support skin hydration, reduce inflammation, and enhance skin barrier function. They contribute to a smoother, more radiant complexion. Incorporate sources of omega-3s such as salmon, mackerel, flaxseeds, chia seeds, and walnuts into your diet.

4. Include vitamin C-rich foods

Vitamin C is essential for collagen synthesis, which maintains skin firmness and elasticity. It also has antioxidant properties that protect the skin from sun damage. Enjoy citrus fruits, strawberries, kiwi, bell peppers, and broccoli to boost your vitamin C intake.

5. Opt for foods high in vitamin E

Vitamin E is a potent antioxidant that protects the skin from oxidative stress and UV damage. It helps maintain skin moisture and promotes healing. Incorporate vitamin E-rich foods like almonds, sunflower seeds, spinach, avocado, and olive oil into your diet.

6. Eat foods rich in beta-carotene

Beta-carotene is converted into vitamin A in the body, which supports skin cell regeneration and repair. It also enhances skin tone and reduces signs of aging. Include orange and yellow fruits and vegetables like carrots, sweet potatoes, mangoes, and apricots in your meals.

7. Limit sugary and processed foods

High sugar intake can lead to glycation, a process that damages collagen and accelerates skin aging. Processed foods may also contribute to inflammation and acne. Minimise consumption of sugary treats, sodas, refined grains, and processed snacks. Choose whole, unprocessed foods whenever possible.

8. Consume probiotic-rich foods

Probiotics support gut health, which is linked to skin health. A healthy gut microbiome can help reduce inflammation, acne, and other skin conditions. Include fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi, and kombucha in your diet to promote a diverse gut microbiota.

9. Moderate alcohol consumption

Excessive alcohol consumption can dehydrate the skin, leading to dullness and premature ageing. Moderation is key to maintaining skin hydration and overall health. Limit alcohol intake and stay hydrated by alternating alcoholic beverages with water or hydrating drinks like coconut water or herbal teas.

Following these summer diet tips can promote glowing skin by providing essential nutrients, hydration, and protection from environmental stressors. Incorporating a variety of nutrient-rich foods into your meals and adopting healthy lifestyle habits will not only enhance your skin health but also contribute to your overall well-being.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

