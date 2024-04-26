7 Diet Tips To Help Keep The Body Cool Through Hot Summer Months
Below we share diet tips to help you stay through the hot summer weather.
Eating cold or room temperature foods can have a cooling effect on the body
The hot summer weather can make you dehydrated and hot. What you consume and how you consume can affect your health and even help you keep your body cool. In this article, we share diet tips to help you stay through the hot summer weather.
Here are some diet tips to help keep the body cool during hot summer months:
1. Stay hydrated
Drinking plenty of water helps regulate body temperature by facilitating sweating, which cools the body down. Proper hydration also supports overall bodily functions and helps prevent dehydration-related health issues like heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To follow this tip correctly, aim to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water per day, and more if you're active or in extreme heat.
2. Eat water-rich foods
Foods with high water content, such as cucumbers, watermelon, oranges, and lettuce, help hydrate the body and provide essential vitamins and minerals. These foods also have a cooling effect on the body due to their high water content. To follow this tip, incorporate these water-rich foods into your meals and snacks throughout the day.
3. Consume cooling herbs and spices
Certain herbs and spices like mint, cilantro, fennel, and coriander have natural cooling properties that can help lower body temperature. These herbs and spices can be added to salads, smoothies, or infused into water for a refreshing drink. To follow this tip, include these cooling herbs and spices in your meals and beverages regularly.
4. Limit spicy foods
Spicy foods can raise body temperature and make you feel warmer, so it's best to limit consumption during hot summer months. If you enjoy spicy foods, opt for milder options or save them for cooler days. To follow this tip, be mindful of your intake of spicy foods and choose cooler alternatives when possible.
5. Include foods with electrolytes
Electrolytes like sodium, potassium, and magnesium are essential for maintaining proper hydration and electrolyte balance, especially when sweating in hot weather. Foods like bananas, coconut water, leafy greens, and yogurt are rich in electrolytes and can help replenish what's lost through sweat. To follow this tip, incorporate these electrolyte-rich foods into your diet regularly, especially after physical activity or on hot days.
6. Avoid excessive alcohol and caffeine
Alcohol and caffeine can both contribute to dehydration and increase body temperature, so it's best to consume them in moderation during hot weather. Instead, opt for hydrating beverages like water, herbal teas, or infused water. To follow this tip, limit your intake of alcohol and caffeine and choose hydrating alternatives when possible.
7. Choose cold or room temperature foods
Eating cold or room temperature foods can have a cooling effect on the body, whereas hot foods can increase body temperature. Opt for salads, smoothies, chilled soups, and fruit salads to help keep your body cool and refreshed. To follow this tip, prioritise cold or room temperature foods, especially during the hottest parts of the day.
Following these diet tips can help keep your body cool and comfortable during hot summer months while also supporting overall health and well-being. By staying hydrated, eating cooling foods, and listening to your body's cues, you can enjoy the summer season while maintaining optimal health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.