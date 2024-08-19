Home »  Skin »  Skincare Tips: Struggling With Acne Scars? Heres What Can Help

Skincare Tips: Struggling With Acne Scars? Heres What Can Help

In this article, we share some tips to help you overcome acne scars.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Aug 19, 2024 02:52 IST
3-Min Read
Skincare Tips: Struggling With Acne Scars? Heres What Can Help

By consistently following these hacks, you can gradually reduce the appearance of acne scars

Acne scars are marks left on the skin after acne heals, caused by inflammation that damages the skin's underlying tissues. They can appear as depressions, raised areas, or dark spots, depending on the type and severity of the acne. While eliminating acne scars can be challenging, they can be significantly reduced with the right approaches. Hacks can work by promoting skin cell turnover, boosting collagen production, and improving skin texture and tone. Consistent application of these methods can lead to smoother, more even-toned skin over time, helping to diminish the visibility of acne scars. Keep reading as we share some tips to help you overcome them.

Effective tips to help reduce acne scars



RELATED STORIES
related

Skincare: 8 Foods That Help Fasten Healing Of Acne Scars

Skincare: In this article, we list certain foods that have been proven to fasten the healing of acne scars.

related

Skincare: What Are Acne Scars? Know Treatment Options

Skincare: Acne is a common skin issue which may leave scars on your skin. Acne scars can be treated in several ways. Read here to know what are acne scars and how to treat these.

1. Topical retinoids



Retinoids, like tretinoin or adapalene, are vitamin A derivatives that accelerate cell turnover and stimulate collagen production, which can help reduce the appearance of acne scars over time. Apply a pea-sized amount of retinoid cream to clean skin at night, starting every other night to avoid irritation.

2. Chemical peels

Chemical peels involve applying a solution to the skin that causes it to exfoliate and eventually peel off, revealing smoother, less scarred skin underneath. For at-home use, milder peels with glycolic or lactic acid are safer. Start with a low concentration and gradually increase. Follow the instructions carefully and avoid over-exfoliation.

3. Micro-needling

Micro-needling involves using tiny needles to create micro-injuries in the skin, which stimulates collagen production and skin renewal. This can improve the texture and tone of acne scars. You can either visit a dermatologist for professional micro-needling or use an at-home derma-roller with shorter needles.

4. Vitamin C serum

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that can brighten skin, improve hyperpigmentation, and promote collagen production. It can help reduce discolouration from acne scars and improve skin texture. Apply a vitamin C serum in the morning after cleansing and before moisturising.

5. Sunscreen

Consistent sunscreen use is crucial in preventing acne scars from becoming darker and more noticeable. UV exposure can worsen pigmentation and slow the healing of scars. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 every morning, even on cloudy days.

6. Silicone gel sheets

Silicone gel sheets are used to flatten and fade scars by providing a moist environment that encourages healing. They are particularly effective for raised acne scars. Apply the sheets to clean, dry skin and leave them on for several hours daily, as recommended by the manufacturer.

7. Honey and aloe vera

Honey and aloe vera are natural ingredients with soothing and healing properties. Honey is a natural humectant, keeping the skin hydrated, while aloe vera has anti-inflammatory effects. Both can help reduce redness and the appearance of scars.

8. Massage with rosehip oil

Rosehip oil is rich in essential fatty acids and vitamins that help repair damaged skin and improve the appearance of scars. Gently massaging rosehip oil into your skin can increase blood circulation and promote healing.

By consistently following these hacks, you can gradually reduce the appearance of acne scars. It's important to be patient, as skin healing takes time, and combining these methods with a regular skincare routine can yield the best results.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases