How To Prevent And Manage Active Pimples And Acne Scars

Skin Health: Here's a comprehensive guide to preventing active pimples and effectively managing acne scars.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: Jan 17, 2025 11:13 IST
3-Min Read
Acne is one of the most common skin concerns, affecting millions of people worldwide, particularly during adolescence but often persisting into adulthood. While active pimples can be distressing due to discomfort and appearance, the aftermath-acne scars, can be even more challenging to deal with. Preventing and managing acne requires a combination of good skincare habits, medical interventions, and lifestyle changes. Here's a comprehensive guide to preventing active pimples and effectively managing acne scars.

Preventing active pimples

By adopting preventive measures, maintaining a consistent skincare routine, and consulting professionals for advanced treatments, you can manage both effectively.



1. Maintain proper skin care

Use a gentle cleanser twice daily to remove excess oil, dirt, and makeup. Look for products with salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide, which can help prevent breakouts by unclogging pores and killing bacteria.



2. Avoid Over-washing

Overwashing can strip your skin of its natural oils, leading to increased oil production and, consequently, more acne. Stick to washing your face twice daily.

3. Moisturise daily

Choose non-comedogenic, oil-free moisturisers that hydrate your skin without clogging pores. Hydrated skin can better regulate oil production.

4. Sun protection

Always apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen to prevent sun damage, which can worsen acne and make scars more prominent. Opt for gel-based, non-comedogenic sunscreens.

5. Avoid touching your face

Touching your face transfers bacteria, dirt, and oil from your hands, increasing the likelihood of pimples. Resist the urge to pick or squeeze pimples, as this can cause scarring.

6. Eat a balanced diet

Limit high-glycemic foods, such as sugary snacks and processed carbohydrates, which can trigger acne. Include foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and zinc, which promote clear skin.

7. Manage stress

Stress increases the production of cortisol, which can trigger acne. Incorporate stress-relieving activities like yoga, meditation, or regular exercise into your routine.

8. Seek early treatment

If you notice frequent breakouts, consult a dermatologist early to prevent worsening acne. Prescription treatments, such as retinoids or antibiotics, can effectively control acne.

Managing acne scars

Prioritise your skin health and consult a dermatologist for personalised advice to achieve the best results.

1. Chemical peels

Superficial chemical peels using glycolic acid or salicylic acid can help remove dead skin cells and promote cell turnover, reducing the appearance of scars.

2. Microneedling

This minimally invasive treatment involves tiny needles creating micro-injuries to stimulate collagen production, improving the texture of scars over time.

3. Laser therapy

Fractional or ablative laser treatments target scar tissue and promote skin renewal, effectively reducing the depth and visibility of scars.

4. Topical treatments

Products with ingredients like retinoids, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid can help lighten dark spots and improve skin texture.

5. Fillers for depressed scars

Injectable fillers can temporarily plump depressed scars, making them less noticeable.

6. Avoid exacerbating factors

Use gentle skincare products and avoid scrubbing the skin, which can irritate and worsen scars.

7. Patience is key

Acne scars often take time to fade, and treatments usually require multiple sessions for visible improvement. Consistency in skin care and patience are crucial.

Home remedies for acne scars

Addressing acne scars involves patience and often requires targeted treatments.

1. Tea Tree Oil

Diluted tea tree oil can be applied as a spot treatment to reduce inflammation and kill acne-causing bacteria.

2. Aloe Vera

Its soothing and anti-inflammatory properties can help reduce redness and promote healing of scars.

3. Honey and Cinnamon Mask

A natural antibacterial and anti-inflammatory remedy that may help reduce active pimples.

4. Exfoliate Gently

Use a mild exfoliant with lactic acid or enzymes to promote cell turnover and improve scar texture over time.

Active pimples and acne scars can affect not only your skin but also your confidence and self-esteem. Remember, tackling acne and scars requires time and commitment.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

