Skincare: 8 Foods That Help Fasten Healing Of Acne Scars
Acne scars can be stubborn and annoying aftermath of breakouts. These scars can last for weeks and even months. Even if you don't experience acne often, these scars can keep your skin from looking clear and flawless.
Along with the right skincare and medication, foods you eat might also help fasten the healing process of these scars. In this article, we list certain foods that have been proven to fasten the healing of acne scars.
These foods will help heal acne scars fast:
1. Papaya
Papayas are a fruit rich in an enzyme for digestion called papain. Papain is prevalent in many skincare products. It removes dead skin cells, clears clogged pores, lightens acne scars, moisturises skin, and prevents new outbreaks. Its vitamins and minerals aid in increasing the suppleness of the skin and reducing wrinkles when consumed.
2. Berries
The antioxidants and vitamin C in strawberries, cherries, raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries are abundant. The antioxidants in the berries function as a combination attack against those annoying dark spots, preventing them from ever developing in the first place. Vitamin C is a potent weapon against blotchy skin.
3. Lemons
Raw lemon juice is effective for tightening saggy skin and concealing pimples since it naturally acts as an astringent. But if you add the peel while using lemon in water, over a salad, or as part of your diet, it could provide various benefits to your skin.
4. Fatty fish
One of the skin's essential nutrients, omega-3 fatty acids give us healthy skin that glows from the inside out. They lessen facial acne scarring and cure the skin from the inside out. Fish such as salmon, tuna, and mackerel are great choices for good skin.
5. Turmeric
Turmeric is a popular ingredient in skincare products because of its curcumin component, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. These characteristics work to minimise pores and soothe skin. This could be your skin's new best buddy because it is also believed to lessen scars.
6. Beetroot
This vegetable with a purple hue is a good source of vitamins A and E as well as potassium, salt, calcium, and magnesium, all of which are crucial for the health of your skin. The detoxifying properties of beetroot aid in the body's removal of toxic pollutants.
7. Pumpkin seeds
To reap the benefits of these potent superfoods' magical properties, include pumpkin seeds in your diet. These are rich in zinc and vitamin E, both of which are vital for healthy skin. They help treat cystic acne and blemishes while also preventing breakouts. The omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids they contain are abundant.
8. Legumes
Legumes include beans, chickpeas, lentils, and so on. As they have a low glycemic index, beans are linked to more stable blood sugar levels and fewer outbreaks of acne. Foods with a high glycemic index, such as white rice, bagels, white cereal, and chocolate, can raise blood sugar levels.
Add these foods to your diet to make your skin clear and remove acne scars faster.
