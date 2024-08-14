Skincare Tips: Redness Due To Pimples? These Hacks Can Help You Reduce It
Below we share quick hacks to reduce redness caused by pimples.
Pimples cause redness on the skin due to inflammation, which is the body's natural response to an infection or irritation. When a pore becomes clogged with excess oil, dead skin cells, and bacteria, the immune system sends white blood cells to the area to fight the infection. This immune response leads to inflammation, resulting in redness, swelling, and sometimes pain. The redness is caused by increased blood flow to the affected area as the body attempts to heal the infection. Fortunately, certain hacks can help reduce this redness. Keep reading as we share quick hacks to reduce redness caused by pimples.
Effective hacks to help reduce pimple-related redness
1. Cold compress
A cold compress can reduce redness and swelling associated with pimples by constricting blood vessels and reducing inflammation. The cold temperature helps to constrict blood vessels, which reduces blood flow to the affected area, thereby decreasing redness and swelling. Wrap an ice cube in a clean cloth or use a cold pack and apply it to the pimple for 5-10 minutes.
2. Aloe vera gel
Aloe vera is known for its anti-inflammatory and soothing properties, which can help reduce redness and irritation caused by pimples. Aloe vera contains compounds which have anti-inflammatory effects that calm the skin and reduce redness. Apply a thin layer of pure aloe vera gel directly to the affected area. Leave it on for at least 20 minutes, or overnight for better results.
3. Green tea
Green tea contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce redness and soothe the skin. The catechins in green tea, particularly EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate), reduce inflammation and redness by neutralising free radicals and calming irritated skin.
4. Honey
Honey has natural antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce redness and promote healing. The anti-inflammatory properties of honey soothe irritated skin, while its antibacterial qualities help prevent infection and promote healing of the pimple.
5. Tea tree oil
Tea tree oil is a powerful anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial agent that can reduce redness and kill acne-causing bacteria. The anti-inflammatory effects of tea tree oil help reduce redness and swelling, while its antimicrobial properties target the bacteria causing the pimple. Dilute tea tree oil with a carrier oil like coconut or jojoba oil (1-2 drops of tea tree oil in a teaspoon of carrier oil). Apply the mixture to the pimple using a cotton swab.
6. Cucumber slices
Cucumbers have cooling and anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe irritated skin and reduce redness. The high water content and vitamin C in cucumbers hydrate the skin and reduce inflammation, helping to calm redness. Place chilled cucumber slices directly on the affected area for 10-15 minutes.
7. Oatmeal mask
Oatmeal is known for its soothing and anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce redness and calm irritated skin. Colloidal oatmeal contains compounds that reduce inflammation and redness while moisturising the skin.
