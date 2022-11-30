Skincare Tips: Here's Your Guide To Winter Skincare
Winter Season: Continue reading this article as we discuss the perfect guide to your winter skincare.
Skincare Tips For Winter: Try hydrating and moisturising face masks
As the winter season is setting in, so are skin problems. The winter weather often makes our skin dull, dry, flaky, and even dehydrated. Lack of water intake and binging unhealthy winter foods don't make this any better.
Besides lifestyle changes, various skincare mistakes can further worsen your skin health. In this cold weather, your skin needs a different skincare routine than what you usually follow in other months of the year. Continue reading this article as we discuss the perfect guide to your winter skincare.
Here's your guide to skincare this winter:
1. Use room-temperature water
When the temperature drops, it is extremely tempting to take a hot shower. However, you should stay away from them if you value your skin. Instead, take a shower and wash your face with room temperature water or cold water. Your skin dries up rapidly after a hot shower, and if you don't moisturise it right away, it could crack and get winter eczema.
2. Use products your skin needs in winter
What works for you in summer might make your skin worse in the winter. Using gentle skin care products is the secret to having healthy, radiant skin in the winter. To prevent removing your skin's natural moisture barrier, choose cleansers with moisturisers. Use ceramides, hyaluronic acid, hydration serums, and glycerin-containing products to help rebuild the skin's moisture barrier if you have acne or breakouts.
3. Make sure your cleanser is moisturising
Our skin starts to lose moisture as a result of the dry and cold environment as the temperature drops and the humidity levels fall. In order to help protect your skin from the negative effects of the cold weather throughout the winter, change to a moisturising wash that can assist to rehydrate dry skin and reinforce the skin's barrier. Furthermore, it assists in washing away dead skin cells without making the skin tight or dry.
4. Apply sunscreen whenever you're out
Snow reflects the sun's rays on sunny winter days, increasing your UV exposure. Sunburns, skin cancer, and early signs of ageing like wrinkling, flaky skin, and age spots have all been related to UV radiation exposure. Also, don't be misled by the shorter, gloomier days of winter. Clouds can block up to 80% of the sun's damaging UV rays, although damage can still occur.
5. Use a heavily moisturising moisturiser
In the summer, we frequently apply light gel moisturisers, but winter necessitates slightly thicker formulations to effectively seal in moisture. If you suffer from dry skin, that is even more susceptible to losing natural oils, look for a very hydrating moisturiser in the shape of a rich lotion or cream that is formulated with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid. Emollient-containing skin barrier-repair treatments like Vaseline can be used later.
6. Exfoliate adequately
By exfoliating, you can make sure that any dead skin cells that could flake off and result in dry skin are removed. Furthermore, they aid in the effective absorption of your skincare products. The secret is to exfoliate less frequently and use a gentler product than you might in the summer. During the winter, substitute a mild exfoliator for a traditional retinoid that could be excessively drying or irritating.
7. Try hydrating face masks
Even though a good blackhead or acne-fighting mask can be wonderful, some of these formulations can be excessively abrasive and dry during the winter. Instead, choose a moisturising cream or sheet mask. Seek out masks that include moisturising emollients with more potent hydration components like vitamin E and ceramides.
8. Try a humidifier
The warm and comfortable heat in your house might make your skin feel dry. Like air conditioners, heaters have the ability to draw moisture out of the air. Furthermore, entering a hot area after being exposed to cold air can make your skin cramp up and dry and lose moisture. By utilising a humidifier to add moisturiser to the air throughout colder and drier months, you can reduce the likelihood of developing dry skin.
Keep these points in mind if you are having trouble caring for your skin. Along with skincare, make sure to also drink ample water and eat foods that improve your skin's health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.